expand
Ad Spot

August 5, 2020

Carl Wayne Hite Sr.

Carl Wayne Hite Sr.

By PA News

Published 4:20 pm Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Carl Wayne Hite Sr. 59, of Port Arthur, TX; passed July 26, 2020.

Services will be Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at Proctor’s Mortuary 3522 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, TX.

A public viewing will begin at 12 Noon until 1:30PM, and a private funeral will begin at 2PM.

Interment will be in Live Oak Cemetery Beaumont, TX.

Proctor’s Mortuary – Beaumont, is in charge of final arrangements, 3522 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, TX. 77705 (409) 840-2022.

The guest book can be signed; words of comfort and condolences for the family can be left at www.proctorsmortuary.com.

Groves

VIDEO: Bartie invites area to take pledge to “Turn Down the Numbers”

Local

1 arrested, 1 at-large following thefts at Greenlawn Cemetery & Oak Bluff Cemetery

Local

Health officials say Port Arthur woman dies as a result of COVID-19

Local

Claudia Hairston settles in at PA Library, which is still serving community despite shutdown

Columns

BRAD ROBICHAUX — Former PNG star Roschon Johnson talks quarantine impact

Groves

Judge Branick: Masks, quarantine rules helping lower COVID-19 cases

Local

ON THE MENU — Xtreme Nutrition serves up healthy protein shakes, meals

Columns

CASSANDRA JENKINS — Nederland ISD teachers express concerns with returning to school

Local

JCSO: Man jailed after entering Motiva property is from Port Arthur

Local

Free COVID-19 testing available at Lamar State

Local

INDICTMENTS — Some individuals facing multiple charges in district court

Check this Out

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Finding your Sacred Sauce and how to Keto

Lamar/LSC-PA

LARRY ALEXANDER 1956-2020: Assistant coach helped Seahawks win 2011 region tournament title

High School Sports

PNG awaits biggest football games with great anticipation

Beaumont

2 jailed, victim in critical after Monday night stabbing

Groves

Brutal attack, kidnapping in Groves detailed in indictment

Beaumont

BRIGHT FUTURES — Bob Hope’s Jazmin Sanchez premiers honor film to contest success

Local

Linda’s Lighthouse planning community drive-in movie, school supply giveaway

Local

PHOTOS: City, volunteers pitch in for Port Arthur’s homeless

Local

PHOTO: Doll Girls Dance finds studio home in Port Arthur

Beaumont

Jefferson County tourism-related grants available

Local

New NISD superintendent, school board president talk goals for school district

Local

Nederland ISD names new Superintendent of Schools

Local

Nevada man jailed after entering Motiva property