August 5, 2020

DEATH NOTICES: July 4, 2020

By PA News

Published 4:27 pm Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Gail Marie Wall, 61, of Nederland, died Saturday, August 1, 2020, Broussard’s, Nederland.

Frank Pete Fornols, Sr., 86, of Beaumont, Texas died July 31, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Felix Antonia Sanchez Sr., 68, of Port Arthur passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Carl Wayne Hite, Sr., 59, of Port Arthur died Sunday, July 26, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Hallie Dariel “Bo” Newman, 86, of Port Neches, Texas passed away July 29, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

William H. Hargrave, 86, of Groves, Texas died Monday, July 27, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves, Texas.

Colleen Jean Ellis, 63, of Groves died Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves, Texas.

Donald Gene Vizena, 58, of Nederland, Texas passed away July 29, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Velma Guinn Johnson, 88, of Nederland, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, Broussard’s, Nederland.

Yvonne Sutherlin, 89, of Port Arthur, Texas died Monday, August 3, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves, Texas.

Fred Eugene Brown, 95, of Groves passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his residence, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Marjorie Gwyndola Cozad, 91, of Orange passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Focused Care Nursing Home in Orange, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

