August 5, 2020

Jefferson County tourism-related grants available

By PA News

Published 12:12 am Tuesday, August 4, 2020

BEAUMONT — The Jefferson County Tourism Committee is accepting applications for grants awarded to tourism-related projects and events benefiting Jefferson County.

Applications are due Sept. 4 by 5 p.m. and are to be turned in to Kathi Hughes, director of the Ben J. Rogers Regional Visitors Center.

Applications may be obtained by calling 409-842-0500 or online at co.jefferson.tx.us. The application is listed under “Economic Development” and followed by “Hotel Occupancy Tax Funds Application.”

Current applications (revised 7-27-20) are now online. Older versions of applications will not be accepted.

With the addition of the 2 percent Jefferson County Hotel Occupancy Tax implemented in October 2001, the county is able to offer grants utilizing these funds. The usage of these funds is limited to use for tourism and other guidelines set forth by the Office of the Attorney General.

These grants are awarded bi-annually.

The mailing address and other contact information can be found on page 4 of the application. Late or incomplete applications will not be considered for the review process.

The person filing the application may be asked to appear before the Tourism Committee.

 

