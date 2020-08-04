expand
Ad Spot

August 5, 2020

Ryhianna Hubband, left, BrayLeigh Birdlong, Raegan Bennett and Keyanna Green play at a games table during the 2019 Linda’s Lighthouse Back to School event at Empowerment Church. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Linda’s Lighthouse planning community drive-in movie, school supply giveaway

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:18 am Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Amber Lucas had to think outside the box when planning for this year’s back-to-school supply giveaway.

Balancing issues such as COVID-19, face masks and social distancing with the needs of students as a new school year rolls around, the executive director of Linda’s Lighthouse and its board members opted for something different.

This year there will be An Evening at Linda’s Lighthouse Back to School Drive-In Movie at 7 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center, 3401 Cultural Center Drive.

Gabriel Jimenez, left, and Raphael Jimenez, pose for a photo in the photo booth during the 2019 Linda’s Lighthouse Back to School event. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Vehicles will park in the civic center parking lot, where a large screen will be placed on top of the breezeway. Audio from the movie can be heard through a radio station, and there will also be speakers for sound if patrons decide to tailgate, socially distanced of course.

The movie is the Disney and Pixar animated film Onward.

“Like an old school drive-in movie,” Lucas said.

Volunteers with Linda’s Lighthouse will go to each vehicle with school supply filled backpacks and a prepackaged meal. The event is first come, first served.

In addition there will also be voter registration cards and Census 2020 information.

Supplies this year may be a bit different, as campuses in Port Arthur Independent School District will host virtual classes for some time. To adapt to this, the non-profit organization will include headphones with the supplies so the student can do his or her schoolwork.

An additional event

Linda’s Lighthouse will also present A Night Under the Stars Drive-In Cinema at 9 p.m. Aug. 14 outside the civic center with a showing of Remember the Titans.

“This part is open to the community,” Lucas said. “You don’t have to have a student, and we are taking donations as more of a fundraiser. It’s a creative way to start funds for the upcoming year.”

There will be a small concession stand with items like nachos and snow cones. Reserve your space at tiny.cc/lldrivein.

This marks the fifth year Lucas and the board have had the back-to-school event.

“The first two years I did Linda’s Lighthouse out of our own pockets,” she said.

Linda’s Lighthouse was created in memory of Lucas’ mother, Linda Griffin Lucas, who was an avid supporter of growth within Port Arthur.

Words from the heart

Lucas believes her mother would definitely be proud of the work the foundation has done for the people.

“She was always a people person and always loved the youth,” Lucas said.

Kim Wykoff, longtime volunteer and classmate of Lucas, said Linda’s Lighthouse focuses on the people, whether furthering education or giving financial assistance through supplies or motivational words.

“There are a lot of low-income families and they can get supplies they need without having to ask and be embarrassed,” Wykoff said.

Lucas, she said, does a great job reaching out to see what the kids’ need and follows through.

For more information, call 409-444-7630.

 

 

Groves

VIDEO: Bartie invites area to take pledge to “Turn Down the Numbers”

Local

1 arrested, 1 at-large following thefts at Greenlawn Cemetery & Oak Bluff Cemetery

Local

Health officials say Port Arthur woman dies as a result of COVID-19

Local

Claudia Hairston settles in at PA Library, which is still serving community despite shutdown

Columns

BRAD ROBICHAUX — Former PNG star Roschon Johnson talks quarantine impact

Groves

Judge Branick: Masks, quarantine rules helping lower COVID-19 cases

Local

ON THE MENU — Xtreme Nutrition serves up healthy protein shakes, meals

Columns

CASSANDRA JENKINS — Nederland ISD teachers express concerns with returning to school

Local

JCSO: Man jailed after entering Motiva property is from Port Arthur

Local

Free COVID-19 testing available at Lamar State

Local

INDICTMENTS — Some individuals facing multiple charges in district court

Check this Out

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Finding your Sacred Sauce and how to Keto

Lamar/LSC-PA

LARRY ALEXANDER 1956-2020: Assistant coach helped Seahawks win 2011 region tournament title

High School Sports

PNG awaits biggest football games with great anticipation

Beaumont

2 jailed, victim in critical after Monday night stabbing

Groves

Brutal attack, kidnapping in Groves detailed in indictment

Beaumont

BRIGHT FUTURES — Bob Hope’s Jazmin Sanchez premiers honor film to contest success

Local

Linda’s Lighthouse planning community drive-in movie, school supply giveaway

Local

PHOTOS: City, volunteers pitch in for Port Arthur’s homeless

Local

PHOTO: Doll Girls Dance finds studio home in Port Arthur

Beaumont

Jefferson County tourism-related grants available

Local

New NISD superintendent, school board president talk goals for school district

Local

Nederland ISD names new Superintendent of Schools

Local

Nevada man jailed after entering Motiva property