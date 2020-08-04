expand
Ad Spot

August 5, 2020

Brutal attack, kidnapping in Groves detailed in indictment

By PA News

Published 12:20 am Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Indictments were handed down to a local couple that allegedly bound a man with zip ties, held a gun to his head and beat him with brass knuckles because the man had previously sold them fake drugs.

Jacob Jule Melanson, 24, of Port Neches and Kortne Michelle Felps, 26, of Groves were each indicted last week for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault for the June 7 incident.

According to the probable cause affidavit, police were called to Executive Inn, 5131 E. Parkway in Groves, in reference to a man screaming in one of the rooms. Officers knocked on the door and were met by Melanson who said nothing was wrong and the noises were due to him and his girlfriend having sex.

When police asked to speak to the girlfriend, identified as Felps, the door to the room was opened then closed as she went outside to talk. This is when officers heard a man begging for help from inside the room and found a male victim on his knees bound by zip ties.

Officers detained the couple, placing them in handcuffs while investigating.

The victim told police Melanson pointed a gun at his head and beat him in the face while wearing brass knuckles, and officers noted he had severe injuries around his face and head.

A handgun was located on the bed underneath the covers, according to the affidavit.

Melanson made a statement to officers about tying up the victim and assaulting him because he had previously sold him fake methamphetamines.

The victim later stated he was asked to bring drugs to Felps, which he did. As he was trying to leave some time later Melanson met him at the door and pointed a gun at him, ordering him back inside, adding he was zip-tied by Felps and assaulted by Melanson.

Melanson remains in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a charge of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with bonds at $250,000 each and a charge of unlawful restraint with a $15,000 bond.

Felps also remains in jail on charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with a $75,000 bond on each charge.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Melanson and Felps on aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault charges last week.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt. It is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.

 

Groves

VIDEO: Bartie invites area to take pledge to “Turn Down the Numbers”

Local

1 arrested, 1 at-large following thefts at Greenlawn Cemetery & Oak Bluff Cemetery

Local

Health officials say Port Arthur woman dies as a result of COVID-19

Local

Claudia Hairston settles in at PA Library, which is still serving community despite shutdown

Columns

BRAD ROBICHAUX — Former PNG star Roschon Johnson talks quarantine impact

Groves

Judge Branick: Masks, quarantine rules helping lower COVID-19 cases

Local

ON THE MENU — Xtreme Nutrition serves up healthy protein shakes, meals

Columns

CASSANDRA JENKINS — Nederland ISD teachers express concerns with returning to school

Local

JCSO: Man jailed after entering Motiva property is from Port Arthur

Local

Free COVID-19 testing available at Lamar State

Local

INDICTMENTS — Some individuals facing multiple charges in district court

Check this Out

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Finding your Sacred Sauce and how to Keto

Lamar/LSC-PA

LARRY ALEXANDER 1956-2020: Assistant coach helped Seahawks win 2011 region tournament title

High School Sports

PNG awaits biggest football games with great anticipation

Beaumont

2 jailed, victim in critical after Monday night stabbing

Groves

Brutal attack, kidnapping in Groves detailed in indictment

Beaumont

BRIGHT FUTURES — Bob Hope’s Jazmin Sanchez premiers honor film to contest success

Local

Linda’s Lighthouse planning community drive-in movie, school supply giveaway

Local

PHOTOS: City, volunteers pitch in for Port Arthur’s homeless

Local

PHOTO: Doll Girls Dance finds studio home in Port Arthur

Beaumont

Jefferson County tourism-related grants available

Local

New NISD superintendent, school board president talk goals for school district

Local

Nederland ISD names new Superintendent of Schools

Local

Nevada man jailed after entering Motiva property