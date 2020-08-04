expand
August 5, 2020

Otis Haynes

Otis Haynes

By PA News

Published 4:24 pm Tuesday, August 4, 2020
On Sunday, August 2, 2020, our loving God declared that the work of his faithful servant was done.
On October 4, 1949, Otis Haynes was born to Freda Babineaux and Henry Haynes in Port Arthur, Texas.
He was raised in Ridge, Louisiana by his grandparents Cornelius and Hazel Broussard.
Otis graduated from Herod High School in Abbeville, Louisiana in 1969.
Following high school, he attended a technical school in Abbeville, LA for electrical work.
He later returned to Port Arthur and was hired at Mobil Oil Refinery (ExxonMobil) in Beaumont, Texas.
He worked there for 36 years as an Electrical Supervisor.
Otis served at Carter Chapel CME Church as an usher, member of pastor aid committee, and the President of the Board of Trustees.
He was proceeded in death by his mother and step father Curley and Freda Babineaux, his father Harry Haynes, his sister Dorethy Haynes, and his grandparents Cornelius and Hazel Broussard.
Otis leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted Wife for 45 years Janella Haynes, two Daughters Narkiffia Lewis (Nathaniel) and Stasha Savoy (Michael), one Son Troy Bessard, two Sisters Betty Thibeaux and Carolyn Mack, two Brothers Odell Trahan (Lois), and Ernest Mitchel (Jean), Grandchildren Na’Koven and Na’Travion Lewis, Adopted Daughters Megan and Lindsay Miller, Adopted Sister Diana Miller, Adopted Brother Bonnie Ray Palmer, two Brother-In-Laws Gordan Lavallais (Joyce) and Marion Lavalais Jr. (Ruth), one Sister-In-Law Dr. Gwendolyn Lavalais, one Uncle Shirley Wade Broussard (Joyce), one Aunt Annie V Huntsberry, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel with visitation from 8 a.m. until service time.

