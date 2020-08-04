expand
August 5, 2020

Mike Sanders, in gold, and Daryl Denison clean up the area. (I.C. Murrell/The News)

PHOTOS: City, volunteers pitch in for Port Arthur’s homeless

By I.C. Murrell

Published 12:17 am Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Members of the city of Port Arthur’s solid waste department assisted the homeless community on Ninth Avenue and volunteers from New World Harvest Church on Saturday morning with a cleanup of the area where Howard’s Supermarket once stood.

New World Harvest Pastor Keith Richard organized the cleanup.

New World Pastor Keith Richard and Bessy Sanchez prepare the grill. (I.C. Murrell/The News)

Tents are pitched in an area that was just cleaned up. (I.C. Murrell/The News)

A solid waste truck from the city of Port Arthur assists in cleaning up the area. (I.C. Murrell/The News)

Fredrick Williams rakes up garbage. (I.C. Murrell/The News)

Bessy Sanchez and Betty Rosas serve food for the homeless. (I.C. Murrell/The News)

