expand
Ad Spot

August 5, 2020

Terry Allen Tubbs & Michael Shane Socia

1 arrested, 1 at-large following thefts at Greenlawn Cemetery & Oak Bluff Cemetery

By PA News

Published 4:12 pm Wednesday, August 5, 2020

PORT NECHES — On July 7 and 9, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Port Neches Police Department received reports of stolen vases from gravesites at Greenlawn Cemetery and Oak Bluff Cemetery.

With tips from the public, the joint investigation between Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office CID and Port Neches Police CID began to identify potential suspects.

With help from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Jasper County Precinct 4 and the Vidor Police Department, enough evidence was developed to obtain warrants on the suspects.

Jasper County Precinct 4 employees were able to locate the vases that had been stolen from Oak Bluff.

The vases had been dumped in the wood line in an attempt to discard them. These vases were returned to Oak Bluff Memorial Park.

The suspects were identified as Michael Shane Socia, 48, of Jasper County resident, and Terry Allen Tubbs, 32, of Vidor.
On Tuesday, the JCSO Warrant Division and US Marshals Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Socia.

Tubbs remains at large.

If anyone has information about Terry Allen Tubbs’ location, contact Crime Stoppers at 833-TIPS, www.833TIPS.com, download the P3 app or contact your local law enforcement agency.

Groves

VIDEO: Bartie invites area to take pledge to “Turn Down the Numbers”

Local

1 arrested, 1 at-large following thefts at Greenlawn Cemetery & Oak Bluff Cemetery

Local

Health officials say Port Arthur woman dies as a result of COVID-19

Local

Claudia Hairston settles in at PA Library, which is still serving community despite shutdown

Columns

BRAD ROBICHAUX — Former PNG star Roschon Johnson talks quarantine impact

Groves

Judge Branick: Masks, quarantine rules helping lower COVID-19 cases

Local

ON THE MENU — Xtreme Nutrition serves up healthy protein shakes, meals

Columns

CASSANDRA JENKINS — Nederland ISD teachers express concerns with returning to school

Local

JCSO: Man jailed after entering Motiva property is from Port Arthur

Local

Free COVID-19 testing available at Lamar State

Local

INDICTMENTS — Some individuals facing multiple charges in district court

Check this Out

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Finding your Sacred Sauce and how to Keto

Lamar/LSC-PA

LARRY ALEXANDER 1956-2020: Assistant coach helped Seahawks win 2011 region tournament title

High School Sports

PNG awaits biggest football games with great anticipation

Beaumont

2 jailed, victim in critical after Monday night stabbing

Groves

Brutal attack, kidnapping in Groves detailed in indictment

Beaumont

BRIGHT FUTURES — Bob Hope’s Jazmin Sanchez premiers honor film to contest success

Local

Linda’s Lighthouse planning community drive-in movie, school supply giveaway

Local

PHOTOS: City, volunteers pitch in for Port Arthur’s homeless

Local

PHOTO: Doll Girls Dance finds studio home in Port Arthur

Beaumont

Jefferson County tourism-related grants available

Local

New NISD superintendent, school board president talk goals for school district

Local

Nederland ISD names new Superintendent of Schools

Local

Nevada man jailed after entering Motiva property