1 arrested, 1 at-large following thefts at Greenlawn Cemetery & Oak Bluff Cemetery

PORT NECHES — On July 7 and 9, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Port Neches Police Department received reports of stolen vases from gravesites at Greenlawn Cemetery and Oak Bluff Cemetery.

With tips from the public, the joint investigation between Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office CID and Port Neches Police CID began to identify potential suspects.

With help from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Jasper County Precinct 4 and the Vidor Police Department, enough evidence was developed to obtain warrants on the suspects.

Jasper County Precinct 4 employees were able to locate the vases that had been stolen from Oak Bluff.

The vases had been dumped in the wood line in an attempt to discard them. These vases were returned to Oak Bluff Memorial Park.

The suspects were identified as Michael Shane Socia, 48, of Jasper County resident, and Terry Allen Tubbs, 32, of Vidor.

On Tuesday, the JCSO Warrant Division and US Marshals Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Socia.

Tubbs remains at large.

If anyone has information about Terry Allen Tubbs’ location, contact Crime Stoppers at 833-TIPS, www.833TIPS.com, download the P3 app or contact your local law enforcement agency.