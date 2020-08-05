expand
August 5, 2020

CHIP SHOTS — Stroud misses cut at Barracuda Championship

By Bob West

Published 12:03 am Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Chris Stroud, three years after winning the Barracuda Championship, missed the cut in that tourney. In an event played on a Stableford format, Stroud’s plus five points after 36 holes was a point shy of advancing to the weekend. He was done in by three double bogeys. In the Stableford, double bogeys subtract three points.

Also coming up a point short was Lamar ex M.J. Daffue.

Braden Bailey made a charge in the second round of the Texas State Open last week in Tyler but couldn’t keep the birdies flowing. The PNG ex settled for a T12 after rounds of 69-64-70-69. He’s playing in an APT tourney in Fort Smith, Arkansas this week. …

In the Senior 50 Plus 2 ball at Babe Zaharias, the team of Keith Mullins, Rufus Reyes, John LeBlanc and Larry Foster won the front with minus 6. LeBlanc helped immensely when he holed a 125-yard 8-iron from 125 yards for eagle on the par 5, third hole.

On the back, the team of Danny Robbins, Tony Trevino, Raymond Darbonne and Larry Lee prevailed with minus 5. …

In the Super Saturday 2 ball at Zaharias there was a tie at minus 1 on the front between the team of Kenny Robbins, Don MacNeil, Donnie MacNeil and Ron Hicks and the foursome of James Shipley, Brian Mirabella, Keith Marshall and Randy Trahan. Minus 3 won the back for the team of Jim Cady, Joe Gongora, Jim Cady Jr. and Thad Keisnick. …

The Friday Zaharias 2 ball saw a sweep by the team of James Vercher, Rusty Hicks, Larry Johnson and Jerry May. They were minus 3 on the front and minus 1 on the back. …

In the Thursday Zaharias 2 ball, the team of Craig Geoffroy, Ted Freeman, Cap Hollier and Roger Baumer took the front with minus 5. Minus 2 was good enough to win the back for the team of Bob West, MacNeil, Adam Noel and Rick Pritchett.

The Wednesday Babe Zaharias DogFight was played in an all points count format. Tying for first with 23 points was the team of Ed Holley, Joe Gongora, Larry Foster and a ghost player and the foursome of Vercher, Dillard Darbonne, Marshall and Dan Flood.

Closest to the pin winners were Charlie Perez (No. 2, 6 feet, 5 inches), Vercher (No. 7, 8-2), Gary Fontenot (No. 12, 2-6) and Rufus Reyes (No. 15, 7-5).

Golf news should be e-mailed to rdwest@usa.net. Bob West’s column is sponsored by 5 Under Golf Center.

