Free COVID-19 testing available at Lamar State

Lamar State College Port Arthur is hosting free COVID-19 testing for the community.

Testing is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Thursday at the Carl Parker Multipurpose Center, 1800 Lakeshore Drive in Port Arthur.

To expedite testing, participants should register online the day before arrival. The link to register is honu.dxresults.com/PatientSignup.aspx?LabId=290.

Those being tested must also bring a valid ID.

“COVID-19 testing is an important tool to help prevent the spread of this virus,” LSCPA President Dr. Betty Reynard said. “Testing makes us aware of our health status, which allows us to protect ourselves, our family, coworkers, and students.”