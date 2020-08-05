Health officials say Port Arthur woman dies as a result of COVID-19
A Port Arthur woman’s death was reported Wednesday by health officials, marking the city’s 15th coronavirus-related fatality of 2020.
The City of Port Arthur Health Department identified the individual as a White female between 80 and 84 years old.
It has been determined the individual had underlying health conditions, health officials said.
Wednesday’s news follows a report from the Port Arthur Health Department, which indicated the city confirmed 16 additional Port Arthur residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
This brings the total number of positive test results since testing began of Port Arthur residents to 763.
Health officials said 70 local residents were released from quarantine between July 27-31.
Please call the City of Port Arthur Health Department’s COVID line at 409-983-8880 for additional information and guidance on test sites.
Port Arthur and Mid-County Fatality report:
(NOTE: Groves has not recorded any deaths due to COVID-19; date reflects the day local health officials reported the death.)
- April 6: Port Arthur white male, aged 45-50, had underlying conditions. Family identified victim as John Kirk Veillon, 47.
- April 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- April 21: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- April 21: Nederland white female, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
- May 3: Port Arthur white male, aged 65-70, was previously reported as COVID-19 positive and had underlying conditions. Family identified victim as Chris Dwayne Stewts, 68.
- June 5: Port Arthur African American female, aged 80-85, underlying conditions not known.
- June 29: Port Arthur African American female, aged 60-65, underlying conditions not known.
- July 3: Port Arthur African American female, aged 85-90, underlying conditions not known.
- July 9: Nederland white female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- July 14: Port Arthur African American female, aged 50-55, had underlying conditions.
- July 15: Nederland white female, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- July 17: Nederland white female, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- July 20: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
- July 21: Port Arthur African American male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- July 27: Port Arthur African American female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- July 28: Port Neches White female, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
- July 29: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
- July 29: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 5: Port Arthur White female, aged 80-84, had underlying conditions.