INDICTMENTS — Some individuals facing multiple charges in district court

BEAUMONT — A Jefferson County grand jury indicted the following individuals last week:

Joshua Bryce Oneal, 34, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred May 17.

Xavier Oville, also known as Xavier Dominique Oville and Xavier Dominque Oville, 27, of Port Arthur was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred April 8.

Lorenzo Stepphon Polk, also known as Lorenzo Polk, 31, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention with previous convictions for an incident that occurred April 21.

Stacy Mims, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred March 3.

Lorenzo Antonio Salinas, 32, of Port Arthur was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred March 6.

Xavier Terrance Sam, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for injury to an elderly individual for an incident that occurred April 15.

Derek Lewis Smith, 28, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 7.

Joshua L. Trahan, 42, of Vidor was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, heroin, for an incident that occurred Jan. 11.

Charles Ray Walker III, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred Feb. 29.

Charles Ray Walker III, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for interfere with police service animal injury for an incident that occurred Feb. 29.

Brittney Lynette Williams, 36, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 30.

Emanuel Keith Williams, also known as Emmanuel Keith Williams and Emmanuel Williams, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred June 23.

Jessica Willis, 30, of Evadale was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, hydromorphone, for an incident that occurred Nov. 29.

Jessica Willis, 30, of Evadale was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Nov. 29.

Klon Javall Williams, 33, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred June 9.

Kaylah Dianne Wilson, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred June 4.

Shlena Jovana Zeigler, also known as Shlena Heard, Shlena Zieglar, Tanna Evet Ziegler, Shlena J. Zeigler, Shlena Jovan Heard, Shlena Javona Zeigler and Shlena Jovan Zeigler, 40, of Orange was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Dec. 20.

Matthew Olin Wales, 46, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, hydromorphone, for an incident that occurred Aug. 28.

Rolend G. White, also known as Rolend White Jr., Rolend White and Rolend Gene White Jr., 28, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred June 24.

John A. McMillian, also known as John McMillian and John Allen McMillian, 32, transient, was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred May 3.

John A. McMillian, also known as John McMillian and John Allen McMillian, 32, transient, was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred May 3.

Jacob Jule Melanson, 24, of Port Neches was indicted for aggravated kidnapping for an incident that occurred June 7.

Jacob Jule Melanson, 24, of Port Neches was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred June 7.

Kortne Michelle Felps, 26, of Groves was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred June 7.

Kortne Michelle Felps, 26, of Groves was indicted for aggravated kidnapping for an incident that occurred June 7.

Byron Wayne Mickens, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 13.

James Berlin Milo Jr., 43, of Houston was indicted for tampering with government record for an incident that occurred July 3, 2018.

Jacory Donyeal Reynolds, 22, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 14.

Daundre Jamal Odom, also known as Daundre J. Odom, 21, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, amphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 5.

Daundre Jamal Odom, also known as Daundre J. Odom, 21, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 5.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.