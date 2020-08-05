expand
Ad Spot

August 5, 2020

Eric Vancleve Jones Jr.

JCSO: Man jailed after entering Motiva property is from Port Arthur

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:17 am Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Law enforcement is continuing the investigation into a man who they said drove into a local refinery then led them on a slow roll-style chase before being taken into custody.

The man was driving a vehicle with Nevada license plates and identification on him that initially led deputies to believe he was from Nevada, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Capt. Crystal Holmes.

The man is originally from Port Arthur, police confirmed Tuesday.

Deputies arrested Eric Vancleve Jones Jr., 31, for evading detention with a motor vehicle on Monday. Bond is set at $10,000, according to the jail website.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 2:26 p.m. Monday about a vehicle that entered the property, and security followed the man until he left, Holmes said.

Deputies and a Jefferson County Precinct 4 constable followed the vehicle as the man drove at a slow speed and stopped in the 2500 block of Memorial Boulevard in Port Arthur in front of the Gulf Coast Health Center.

A Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy and constable walk towards the vehicle with Nevada plates in the 2500 block of Memorial Boulevard on Monday.

Holmes said the man was non-compliant with law enforcement commands and was placed into custody for evading detention in a motor vehicle.

Holmes said they have no idea why the man entered the refinery property and then led law enforcement on what she was hesitant to call a chase.

Several deputy vehicles, a constable’s vehicle and a truck with the word “security” from Motiva were at the scene Monday afternoon.

Groves

VIDEO: Bartie invites area to take pledge to “Turn Down the Numbers”

Local

1 arrested, 1 at-large following thefts at Greenlawn Cemetery & Oak Bluff Cemetery

Local

Health officials say Port Arthur woman dies as a result of COVID-19

Local

Claudia Hairston settles in at PA Library, which is still serving community despite shutdown

Columns

BRAD ROBICHAUX — Former PNG star Roschon Johnson talks quarantine impact

Groves

Judge Branick: Masks, quarantine rules helping lower COVID-19 cases

Local

ON THE MENU — Xtreme Nutrition serves up healthy protein shakes, meals

Columns

CASSANDRA JENKINS — Nederland ISD teachers express concerns with returning to school

Local

JCSO: Man jailed after entering Motiva property is from Port Arthur

Local

Free COVID-19 testing available at Lamar State

Local

INDICTMENTS — Some individuals facing multiple charges in district court

Check this Out

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Finding your Sacred Sauce and how to Keto

Lamar/LSC-PA

LARRY ALEXANDER 1956-2020: Assistant coach helped Seahawks win 2011 region tournament title

High School Sports

PNG awaits biggest football games with great anticipation

Beaumont

2 jailed, victim in critical after Monday night stabbing

Groves

Brutal attack, kidnapping in Groves detailed in indictment

Beaumont

BRIGHT FUTURES — Bob Hope’s Jazmin Sanchez premiers honor film to contest success

Local

Linda’s Lighthouse planning community drive-in movie, school supply giveaway

Local

PHOTOS: City, volunteers pitch in for Port Arthur’s homeless

Local

PHOTO: Doll Girls Dance finds studio home in Port Arthur

Beaumont

Jefferson County tourism-related grants available

Local

New NISD superintendent, school board president talk goals for school district

Local

Nederland ISD names new Superintendent of Schools

Local

Nevada man jailed after entering Motiva property