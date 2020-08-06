expand
August 6, 2020

Federal COVID-19 money available through CARES Act Provider Relief

By PA News

Published 12:09 am Thursday, August 6, 2020

The federal government has further extended the deadline to apply for the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund.

The deadline has now been extended to Aug. 28 for Medicaid and CHIP providers as the state responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Monday, Medicare providers can also apply for additional funding from the $20 billion portion of the $50 billion Phase 1 Medicare General Distribution.

“I urge eligible CHIP and Medicaid providers to apply for this federal funding to help cover costs incurred from COVID-19,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “Our providers play a crucial role in caring for our fellow Texans, and we are grateful for their ongoing partnership as we respond to this virus.”

Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission previously announced an extended deadline for this funding to Aug. 3.

As of July 15, less than 5 percent of the state’s 27,351 eligible providers in Texas have applied.

Failure to apply for, and secure relief funds will leave potentially billions of federal dollars otherwise available to Medicaid and CHIP providers in Texas, unused.

Provider Relief Funds may be used to cover lost revenue due to COVID-19 or health related expenses purchased to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the virus, including supplies and equipment to provide health care services for COVID-19 patients, workforce training, reporting test results to federal, state, or local governments, and acquiring additional resources, equipment, supplies, staffing and technology to expand and preserve care delivery.

Up to $15 billion from the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund is available to eligible providers that participate in state Medicaid and CHIP programs.

