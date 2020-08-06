expand
Ad Spot

August 6, 2020

The Port Neches-Groves ISD class of 2020 celebrated upcoming graduation with a parade in June down Port Neches Avenue. Karalyn Trahan, left, Savannah Roberts, center, and Montserrat Farias wave to the crowd. (Cassandra Jenkins/The News)

PNGISD leaders stress parent code of conduct simply shares “what we expect”

By Cassandra Jenkins

Published 12:19 am Thursday, August 6, 2020

PORT NECHES — The Port Neches-Groves Independent School District’s Parent Code of Conduct is a document included in the district’s student’s registration packet.

The document was added in 2018 after district administrators attended a training seminar on the importance of healthy communication between parents, students and staff.

PNGISD School Board President Scott Bartlett said he is surprised that after three years people are just now reading the details.

“Knowing that it’s been around for a couple years, it’s honestly surprising to me the reaction that we’ve gotten this week,” he said. “I truly don’t know why it’s such a sensitive issue all of a sudden, maybe because it was posted on social media and allowed more people to chime in.”

Bartlett said he absolutely agrees with the code of conduct.

“It’s important to alert the parents of the district where the school stands and what we expect of our parents and our students,” he said.

The purpose of the code of conduct is to: “Provide a mutual understanding to all parents/guardians and visitors to our school about conduct expectations while on school property, at school district events and when interacting with district employees and/or students.”

Assistant Superintendent Julie Gauthier said the document has not changed in the last two years.

“The code of conduct is a proactive approach to laying down a partnership between the parents, students and the school,” she said. “The document gives the guidelines to show how we can work together.”

The parent code of conduct is a reference point used to show the district’s guidelines on acceptable and unacceptable behavior from parents/guardians.

Prohibited behavior includes:

  • Disruptive behavior that interferes or threatens to interfere with district operations.
  • Abusive, threatening, profane, or harassing communication, either in person, by email or text/voicemail or other verbal communication device.
  • Repeated disregard for campus procedures, rules and regulations.
  • Threatening to do bodily harm to a district employee, visitor or fellow parent/guardian or student or damage the property of those listed.
  • Damaging or destruction of school property.
  • Excessive unscheduled campus visits, emails, texts, voicemails or other written or oral communication.

For example, the document has been used to protect employees from being personally attacked on social media, to corral parent meetings gone askew and to enforce respectable behavior at athletic events.

The targeted bullet point in question includes the final point.

“Defamatory, offensive or derogatory comments regarding the school or school staff made publicly to others is prohibited.”

This includes social media mediums such as blogs, websites and social networking sites like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Gauthier said this statement does not infringe on one’s first amendment rights or their ability to post on social media platforms, but rather protects the shaming of specific employees without their knowledge.

“The hard thing is, with social media, all the information out there isn’t always correct, but as a district we can’t always correct that and we can’t see everything,” she said. “We aren’t taking people’s rights away or saying that you can’t share concerns. We are just asking you to share those concerns with us because there may be more to the story.”

Gauthier asks that all grievances regarding school performance or PNGISD-related business be brought to a district official or school board member.

“Life is different and the way people interact with each other has changed,” she said. “We were seeing that good, meaningful meetings for the kids are what are important and it all comes back to the kids. We want everyone to understand that’s what the end goal is.”

Neighboring school districts such as Beaumont ISD share a similar policy.

Local

Port Arthur councilmembers putting heat on contractors over unfinished projects

Groves

PNGISD leaders stress parent code of conduct simply shares “what we expect”

Local

Nederland community responds to Kieschnick’s promotion to superintendent

Local

Port Arthur adds extra garbage pickup fee & charge for extra commercial containers

Groves

Elections taking shape in Mid-County, Port Arthur

Columns

MARY MEAUX — GoFundMe set to help 2 heroes who drowned trying to save child

Local

Federal COVID-19 money available through CARES Act Provider Relief

Local

Excellence Awards honor Lamar State College Port Arthur faculty

Local

BBB Serving Southeast Texas Announces 2020 Torch Award Winners

Local

PHOTOS — LSCPA hosting free COVID-19 tests till Thursday

Groves

VIDEO: Bartie invites area to take pledge to “Turn Down the Numbers”

Local

2 arrested following thefts at Greenlawn Cemetery & Oak Bluff Cemetery

Local

Health officials say Port Arthur woman dies as a result of COVID-19

Local

Claudia Hairston settles in at PA Library, which is still serving community despite shutdown

Columns

BRAD ROBICHAUX — Former PNG star Roschon Johnson talks quarantine impact

Groves

Judge Branick: Masks, quarantine rules helping lower COVID-19 cases

Local

ON THE MENU — Xtreme Nutrition serves up healthy protein shakes, meals

Columns

CASSANDRA JENKINS — Nederland ISD teachers express concerns with returning to school

Local

JCSO: Man jailed after entering Motiva property is from Port Arthur

Local

Free COVID-19 testing available at Lamar State

Local

INDICTMENTS — Some individuals facing multiple charges in district court

Check this Out

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Finding your Sacred Sauce and how to Keto

Lamar/LSC-PA

LARRY ALEXANDER 1956-2020: Assistant coach helped Seahawks win 2011 region tournament title

High School Sports

PNG awaits biggest football games with great anticipation