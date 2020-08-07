Groves Police blotter for July 29-Aug. 4

Groves Police made the following arrests and responded to the following calls between July 29 and Aug. 4:

July 29

Chad Pierce, 48, was arrested for warrants and evading in the 6300 block of 32 nd Street.

Street. A theft was reported in the 6800 block of Howe Street.

An assault was reported in the 2600 block of Amber.

A report for unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was completed in the 4700 block of Clermont.

July 30

No reports.

July 31

Jason Boone, 36, was arrested for warrants in the 4200 block of FM 366.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 6400 block of Gulfway Drive.

A theft was reported in the 6900 block of Howe.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2900 block of Azalea.

Aug. 1

Reginald Brooks, 42, was arrested for warrants in the 6300 block of Howe.

Nicholas Sanders, 22, was arrested for warrants in the 5400 block of West Parkway.

Ronald Barlow, 36, was arrested for Warrants in the 5000 block of East Parkway.

Angel Rocha Ramos, 35, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

An assault was reported in the 3800 block of Lay.

A dangerous dog at large was reported in the 3300 block of Taft.

A missing person was reported in the 6200 block of Howe.

An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 7200 block of Terrell.

Aug. 2

Edward Romero, 35, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest in the 6800 block of Whitby.

Decovin Jerry, 28, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Joshua Reeves, 48, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3400 block of Newton.

A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

A report for information was completed in the 3400 block of Newton.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief was reported in the 3100 block of Lay.

A report for Information was completed at Twin City Highway and Hogaboom Road.

A dog bite was reported in the 5100 block of 33rd.

Aug. 3

Keith Green, 38, was arrested for City Code — possession or injection of certain prohibited substances in the 5500 block of West Washington.

Keeth Fontenot, 61, was theft in the 6000 block of 39 th .

. An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.

A theft was reported in the 2700 block of Second Avenue.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.

Abandon/endanger child/criminal negligence and possession of prohibited substance city ordinance was reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

Theft of a trash can was reported in the 3100 block of Taft.

An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Allison.

An assault was reported in the 4600 block of Twin City Highway.

Aug. 4