expand
Ad Spot

August 7, 2020

Nederland Police blotter for July 27 – Aug. 2

By PA News

Published 12:06 am Friday, August 7, 2020

Nederland Police arrested the following individuals from July 27 to Aug. 2:

  • Jesse Askew, 38, warrant other agency
  • Perry Heard, 27, riding bike on wrong side of road
  • Juan Deras, 34, driving while intoxicated-open container
  • Sarah Guillen, 21, warrant other agency
  • Ruben Chavez Jr., 29, warrant other agency/evading arrest with previous convictions

Nederland Police responded to the following calls from July 27 to Aug. 2:

July 27

  • Assault causes bodily injury — family violence was reported in the 1100 block of North 22nd Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 400 block of South 29th Street.
  • Criminal trespass in habitation was reported in the 3500 block of Avenue F.
  • Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 300 block of South 17th Street.

July 28

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3400 block of Pine Lane.
  • Criminal trespass and criminal mischief was reported in the 800 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • An officer found a felon to be in unlawful possession of a firearm and in violation of City Code-Discharge of Firearm or Other Device in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.

July 29

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue A.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 300 block of North 35th Street.
  • Fraudulent use of possession of identifying information was reported in the 3700 block of Avenue H.
  • A dog at large was reported in the 700 block of Pirates Cove.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
  • Assault offensive touch — family violence was reported in the 800 block of Detroit.
  • A person was arrested for riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the road in the 100 block of South U.S. 69.
  • Theft of a bicycle was reported in the 100 block of South U.S. 69.

July 30

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3200 block of FM 365.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 3200 block of FM 365.
  • Assault family violence was reported in the 3200 block of Avenue H.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 800 block of Detroit.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open container in the 800 block of North 15th Street.

July 31

  • Assault family violence was reported in the 900 block of North 14th Street.
  • Assault offensive touch — family violence was reported in the 200 block of Hardy.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of North 22nd Street.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 600 block of South 12th Street.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.

Aug. 1

  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 1000 block of South U.S. 69.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North Memorial Highway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 100 block of North Memorial Highway.

Aug. 2

  • Assault — family violence was reported in the 3400 block of Avenue H.
  • Assault offensive touch — family violence was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue D.
  • Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of Avenue N.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and evading arrest with prior convictions in the 600 block of Nederland Avenue.

Local

Tekoa Academy offering virtual instruction for first nine weeks

High School Sports

‘Reward for hard work’ – Memorial’s Jaylon Guilbeau playing in All-American Bowl

Columns

I.C. MURRELL — Plan for Port Arthur workers returning to city hall likely resonating

Local

PAISD continuing free breakfast, lunch program

Columns

DR. BETTY REYNARD — Camino a la Excelencia guides college’s Hispanic student outreach

Local

Target, many others gear up for Texas sales tax holiday

Check this Out

New ‘Garden’ blossoms with magic

Groves

Groves Police blotter for July 29-Aug. 4

Columns

Businesses enjoy decades (even centuries) of success in Nederland

Local

Nederland Police blotter for July 27 – Aug. 2

Beaumont

Ford Park Entertainment Complex may change hands; horse racing & entertainment considered

Groves

Elections taking shape in Mid-County, Port Arthur

Columns

MARY MEAUX — GoFundMe set to help 2 heroes who drowned trying to save child

High School Sports

Titans shake off pandemic with experience – “practice has been great”

Local

Port Arthur councilmembers putting heat on contractors over unfinished projects

Groves

PNGISD leaders stress parent code of conduct simply shares “what we expect”

Local

Nederland community responds to Kieschnick’s promotion to superintendent

Local

Port Arthur adds extra garbage pickup fee & charge for extra commercial containers

Local

Federal COVID-19 money available through CARES Act Provider Relief

Local

Excellence Awards honor Lamar State College Port Arthur faculty

Local

BBB Serving Southeast Texas Announces 2020 Torch Award Winners

Local

PHOTOS — LSCPA hosting free COVID-19 tests till Thursday

Groves

VIDEO: Bartie invites area to take pledge to “Turn Down the Numbers”

Local

2 arrested following thefts at Greenlawn Cemetery & Oak Bluff Cemetery