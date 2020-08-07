Nederland Police blotter for July 27 – Aug. 2

Nederland Police arrested the following individuals from July 27 to Aug. 2:

Jesse Askew, 38, warrant other agency

Perry Heard, 27, riding bike on wrong side of road

Juan Deras, 34, driving while intoxicated-open container

Sarah Guillen, 21, warrant other agency

Ruben Chavez Jr., 29, warrant other agency/evading arrest with previous convictions

Nederland Police responded to the following calls from July 27 to Aug. 2:

July 27

Assault causes bodily injury — family violence was reported in the 1100 block of North 22 nd Street.

Street. Criminal mischief was reported in the 400 block of South 29 th Street.

Street. Criminal trespass in habitation was reported in the 3500 block of Avenue F.

Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 300 block of South 17th Street.

July 28

Criminal mischief was reported in the 3400 block of Pine Lane.

Criminal trespass and criminal mischief was reported in the 800 block of Nederland Avenue.

An officer found a felon to be in unlawful possession of a firearm and in violation of City Code-Discharge of Firearm or Other Device in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.

July 29

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue A.

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 300 block of North 35 th Street.

Street. Fraudulent use of possession of identifying information was reported in the 3700 block of Avenue H.

A dog at large was reported in the 700 block of Pirates Cove.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1500 block of South 27 th Street.

Street. Assault offensive touch — family violence was reported in the 800 block of Detroit.

A person was arrested for riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the road in the 100 block of South U.S. 69.

Theft of a bicycle was reported in the 100 block of South U.S. 69.

July 30

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3200 block of FM 365.

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 3200 block of FM 365.

Assault family violence was reported in the 3200 block of Avenue H.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 800 block of Detroit.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open container in the 800 block of North 15th Street.

July 31

Assault family violence was reported in the 900 block of North 14 th Street.

Street. Assault offensive touch — family violence was reported in the 200 block of Hardy.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of North 22 nd Street.

Street. Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 600 block of South 12 th Street.

Street. A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.

Aug. 1

Burglary of a building was reported in the 1000 block of South U.S. 69.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North Memorial Highway.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 100 block of North Memorial Highway.

Aug. 2