August 7, 2020

Phala Jayne Barnhill

Phala Jayne Barnhill

By PA News

Published 4:00 pm Friday, August 7, 2020

Phala Jayne Barnhill, 77, of Orangefield, formerly of Groves, went home to her Lord on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

Phala was born on December 16, 1943 in Port Arthur, Texas to parents Bethel and Estha M. (Tyler) Currie.

She attended Port Arthur Business College receiving a Secretarial Degree and she had worked in the insurance business for 50 plus years.

She was a member of North Orange Pentecostal Church for 34 years and she led the music department for 34 years.

Phala was a loving person who will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bethel and Estha Currie and her sister, Sonja Beard.

Phala is survived by her nephew, Dale Sites and his wife, Amanda of Yellow Pine, TX, daughter, Janetta Young and her husband, Paul of Orangefield, her great nieces, Teri Sites, Leslie Sites, Kari Sites, her grandchildren, Phala Hurst and her husband, Dakota, Miyah Young both of Orangefield and her great grandchildren, Faith Hurst and Dakota Hurst Jr.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at North Orange Pentecostal Church 7144 Hwy 87 Orange, TX 77632.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the church, with Rev. Chris Bankerd officiating.

Burial will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis we are currently in, attending the visitation and service at the church are required to wear face mask or
covering and practice social distancing as mandated by the State and County officials.

