expand
Ad Spot

August 7, 2020

Terry Allen Tubbs & Michael Shane Socia

Police talk about tactics used to arrest accused Port Neches cemetery robbers

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:20 am Friday, August 7, 2020

PORT NECHES — Two men are now behind bars on charges of stealing brass vases from gravesites.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Michael Shane Socia, 48, on two counts of theft on Tuesday. One of the counts was state jail felony.

His bond is set of $120,000.

A Crime Stoppers tip led to the arrest of the second man, Terry Allen Tubbs, 32, of Vidor by Beaumont Police at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, JCSO Capt. Crystal Holmes said. He is charged with theft and bond is set at $60,000.

Port Neches Police Det. Scott Thompson said a tip came from a scrapyard where one of the men tried to sell the brass fixtures taken from Oak Bluff Memorial Park.

The tip came in to Thompson’s office and led to the identification of one of the suspects.

Another individual informed the detective of a scrap yard in Louisiana where a suspect attempted to sell the vases, thus leading to the identification of the second man.

On July 7 and July 9, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Port Neches Police Department received reports of stolen vases from gravesites at Greenlawn Cemetery in Groves and Oak Bluff in Port Neches.

The agencies joined forces with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Jasper County Precinct 4 and the Vidor Police Department to collect evidence, develop and obtain arrests warrants on the suspects.

Jasper County Precinct 4 employees located the vases that had been stolen from Oak Bluff — they had been dumped in the wood line in what police believe was an attempt to discard them. They were returned to Oak Bluff.

Thompson said a majority of the vases recovered and returned were not damaged.

“They were the entire vases,” he said. “They were not cut down.

The major key that broke the case was a phone call, he added.

 

Local

Tekoa Academy offering virtual instruction for first nine weeks

Groves

Police talk about tactics used to arrest accused Port Neches cemetery robbers

High School Sports

‘Reward for hard work’ – Memorial’s Jaylon Guilbeau playing in All-American Bowl

Columns

I.C. MURRELL — Plan for Port Arthur workers returning to city hall likely resonating

Local

PAISD continuing free breakfast, lunch program

Columns

DR. BETTY REYNARD — Camino a la Excelencia guides college’s Hispanic student outreach

Groves

Target, many others gear up for Texas sales tax holiday

Check this Out

New ‘Garden’ blossoms with magic

Groves

Groves Police blotter for July 29-Aug. 4

Columns

Businesses enjoy decades (even centuries) of success in Nederland

Local

Nederland Police blotter for July 27 – Aug. 2

Beaumont

Ford Park Entertainment Complex may change hands; horse racing & entertainment considered

Groves

Elections taking shape in Mid-County, Port Arthur

Columns

MARY MEAUX — GoFundMe set to help 2 heroes who drowned trying to save child

High School Sports

Titans shake off pandemic with experience – “practice has been great”

Local

Port Arthur councilmembers putting heat on contractors over unfinished projects

Groves

PNGISD leaders stress parent code of conduct simply shares “what we expect”

Local

Nederland community responds to Kieschnick’s promotion to superintendent

Local

Port Arthur adds extra garbage pickup fee & charge for extra commercial containers

Local

Federal COVID-19 money available through CARES Act Provider Relief

Local

Excellence Awards honor Lamar State College Port Arthur faculty

Local

BBB Serving Southeast Texas Announces 2020 Torch Award Winners

Local

PHOTOS — LSCPA hosting free COVID-19 tests till Thursday

Groves

VIDEO: Bartie invites area to take pledge to “Turn Down the Numbers”