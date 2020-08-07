expand
Ad Spot

August 7, 2020

Jaylon Guilbeau has earned a spot in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio. (I.C. Murrell/The News) 11-8-19

‘Reward for hard work’ – Memorial’s Jaylon Guilbeau playing in All-American Bowl

By Brad Robichaux

Published 12:19 am Friday, August 7, 2020

Jaylon Guilbeau can now call himself an All-American.

The Memorial junior defensive back announced on Twitter Thursday that he’ll participate in the All-American Bowl game played in the Alamodome in San Antonio.

“It feels very good,” he said. “I was so hyped when I first got the call and they were telling me. It was a blessing. Everybody doesn’t get this opportunity, so I’m happy I got this opportunity to be an All-American.”

The game, begun in 2000, was sponsored by the U.S. Army until 2018. It is now sponsored by American Family Insurance. It will be played Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, and broadcast on NBC.

“It’s good for him,” Memorial head football coach Brian Morgan said. “It’s a reward for hard work, and doing the right thing. He comes to work every day, and that’s just him. He’s blessed with a lot of God-given talent and some good genes, but he comes to work every day, and he’s a high-character kid, high work ethic. I think you put those together combined with some genes and some good talent, and you’ve got yourself a good player.”

Morgan and Guilbeau acknowledge it took hard work to earn a spot to play in San Antonio.

“You’ve got to really grind for what you really want, and I’ve been grinding since I was in the ninth grade,” Guilbeau said. “I’ve been training and working hard, and now it’s paying off.”

The All-American Bowl will also boost Guilbeau’s college recruitment profile. Already he has spoken with Texas A&M, University of Texas, LSU and Penn State.

Morgan said that Guilbeau’s continual work has done the most to make him stand out.

“If people don’t know about him now, they haven’t done their job for recruiting,” Morgan said. “More than anything, he travels a lot with seven-on-seven, and it’s another opportunity to compete against really talented players. I think when you do that, you benefit because you don’t get to play against those caliber players every day at practice. It just makes him a better player. He travels around and plays seven-on-seven against these top players, and we know he’s going to compete. That’s in his nature. That lets him work against somebody that’s really talented at their position as well.”

Guilbeau is looking forward to playing for NBC audiences, and hopes his family and friends will be among them.

“That’s going to be a big deal,” he said. “I want my family, my friends, I want everybody to come out that can’t come out because of the virus, I want them to see it on TV.”

Guilbeau says he’s going to go in “with a chip on his shoulder.”

“My feelings are going to be good,” he said. “It’s like the whole team are All-Americans. You can’t be scared.”

Memorial graduate and former Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles participated in the All-American Bowl his senior year in 2005.

Charles went on to play for the University of Texas and was drafted by the Chiefs in 2008. Charles, at 5.38 yards per carry, is the all-time NFL leader in yards per carry among players with at least 1,000 carries.

A total of 450 All-Americans have gone on to play in the NFL.

LSU starting nickel back and former Memorial Titan Kary Vincent Jr. played in the unrelated, Under Armour-sponsored All-America Game in 2017.

Local

Tekoa Academy offering virtual instruction for first nine weeks

High School Sports

‘Reward for hard work’ – Memorial’s Jaylon Guilbeau playing in All-American Bowl

Columns

I.C. MURRELL — Plan for Port Arthur workers returning to city hall likely resonating

Local

PAISD continuing free breakfast, lunch program

Columns

DR. BETTY REYNARD — Camino a la Excelencia guides college’s Hispanic student outreach

Local

Target, many others gear up for Texas sales tax holiday

Check this Out

New ‘Garden’ blossoms with magic

Groves

Groves Police blotter for July 29-Aug. 4

Columns

Businesses enjoy decades (even centuries) of success in Nederland

Local

Nederland Police blotter for July 27 – Aug. 2

Beaumont

Ford Park Entertainment Complex may change hands; horse racing & entertainment considered

Groves

Elections taking shape in Mid-County, Port Arthur

Columns

MARY MEAUX — GoFundMe set to help 2 heroes who drowned trying to save child

High School Sports

Titans shake off pandemic with experience – “practice has been great”

Local

Port Arthur councilmembers putting heat on contractors over unfinished projects

Groves

PNGISD leaders stress parent code of conduct simply shares “what we expect”

Local

Nederland community responds to Kieschnick’s promotion to superintendent

Local

Port Arthur adds extra garbage pickup fee & charge for extra commercial containers

Local

Federal COVID-19 money available through CARES Act Provider Relief

Local

Excellence Awards honor Lamar State College Port Arthur faculty

Local

BBB Serving Southeast Texas Announces 2020 Torch Award Winners

Local

PHOTOS — LSCPA hosting free COVID-19 tests till Thursday

Groves

VIDEO: Bartie invites area to take pledge to “Turn Down the Numbers”

Local

2 arrested following thefts at Greenlawn Cemetery & Oak Bluff Cemetery