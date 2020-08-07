expand
August 7, 2020

Yvonne Sutherlin

By PA News

Published 4:03 pm Friday, August 7, 2020

Yvonne Sutherlin passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020.

She was born on October 5, 1930, in Port Arthur, Texas and was a lifelong resident.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary S. Aaron and Jewell C. Aaron; her younger sister, Shirley F. Williams; her loving husband of 55 years James E. Sutherlin; and her son James A. Sutherlin.

Yvonne graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1949 and later graduated from Lamar University with an Associate’s degree in Paralegal Studies.

She retired from the City of Port Arthur in 1992 with 31 years of public service as an Administrative Assistant.

She was extremely involved in her community and loved to travel, bake and play the piano.

She is survived by daughter ‘Beth’ Anne Coakley (Ron) of Bedford, TX, daughter in law Lynne Lange, son David Sutherlin (Annie) of Tyler, TX; four grandchildren, Lynn Jones (Andy), Aaron Sutherlin (Molly), Erin Silmon (Keith), Kendall Sutherlin, and 6 great-grandchildren.

Visitation for family and friends will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 14, 2020 at First Christian Church with a memorial service to begin at 11:00 a.m. followed by the burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Museum of the Gulf Coast, 700 Procter Street, Port Arthur, TX 77640 or Friends of the Port Arthur Public Library, 3601 Cultural Center Drive, Port Arthur, TX 77640.

