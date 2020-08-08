expand
Ad Spot

August 8, 2020

Construction crews removed the professional office building from Christus St. Mary Hospital revealing the original 1930 hospital structure. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Demolition continues on Christus St. Mary Hospital

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:18 am Saturday, August 8, 2020

Demolition of Christus St. Mary Hospital is on schedule to be completed by late fall.

The hospital’s original name is now in full view with the professional office building gone.

Motorists traversing near the 1000 block of Ninth Avenue and Gates Boulevard might have noticed the absence of the professional office building that once jutted out from the original 1930s-era hospital.

The office building part was demolished this week, Nikela Pradier, communications and public affairs with Christus Health, said.

Currently abatement and demolition continues to be on track with the targeted timeframe, she added.

Once the demolition is complete, the green space will be donated to the community to reinvigorate the area for the future.

The doors to the hospital officially closed July 18, 2019, ending 89 years of service at the Gates Boulevard location.

What appears to be window screens and other debris sits in the former parking lot near the front entrance to Christus St. Mary Hospital.

On that day, the last patients were cared for with the emergency room operating up until noon.

The front entrance of the hospital appeared somewhat bare, and someone had drawn a large heart with the words “Ave Maria” in the condensation on one of the large windows.

Officials announced the closure of the 229-bed facility in early June 2019, saying the hospital’s business model was unsustainable after years of declining numbers for the hospital in general and for inpatient care specifically.

Debris and heavy equipment sit in an area near the newer part of the hospital near a courtyard.

Beaumont

Police suspect hit-and-run after man found dead in ditch

Local

VIDEO: Port Arthur performer finishes runner-up in popular Spanish singing competition

Local

Indictment: PA man “burned rubber” to about 10 feet of police officer

Local

Demolition continues on Christus St. Mary Hospital

Local

Police: Man found with identity info for 114 people, 11 businesses

Local

Sabine Pass Superintendent talks longer school days, mask rules

Local

Alleged car thief kicks out police window during rowdy Port Neches arrest

Local

Police: Port Neches man jumps out window after car chase stalls through ditch

Local

PA Council roundup: USA Rail, Motiva projects property abandonments; election set; $25 questioned

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — See what’s getting built off Memorial Boulevard feeder road

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — New storefront enjoys fresh coast of paint

BREAKING NEWS

State investigation: Residents, staff of Port Arthur nursing home put at risk of COVID-19

Groves

Back the Blue ride in Groves plans Saturday morning salute to police

Beaumont

Police ask for security camera footage following deadly shooting Thursday evening

Local

Tekoa Academy offering virtual instruction for first nine weeks

Groves

Police talk about tactics used to arrest accused Port Neches cemetery robbers

High School Sports

‘Reward for hard work’ – Memorial’s Jaylon Guilbeau playing in 2022 All-American Bowl

Columns

I.C. MURRELL — Plan for Port Arthur workers returning to city hall likely resonating

Local

PAISD continuing free breakfast, lunch program

Columns

DR. BETTY REYNARD — Camino a la Excelencia guides college’s Hispanic student outreach

Groves

Target, many others gear up for Texas sales tax holiday

Check this Out

New ‘Garden’ blossoms with magic

Groves

Groves Police blotter for July 29-Aug. 4

Columns

Businesses enjoy decades (even centuries) of success in Nederland