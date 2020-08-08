expand
Ad Spot

August 8, 2020

KATHIE'S KORNER — Kathie Deasy

KATHIE DEASY — Ironclad sparks ideas of being armed in spiritual iron

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Saturday, August 8, 2020

All of a sudden I am interested in all the sayings involving “iron,” captivating, uses, discoveries and sentences including iron metal.

I read close to a book every two weeks. My current one is bent on the use of this amazing word in court cases, alibis and large manufacturing companies.

Iron, the name, comes from Anglo-Saxon — “iren” and was discovered in the Eastern part of the world, thousands of years ago, used for various ceremonies but was also considered too valuable and expensive to use in everyday life.

Its chemical element is Fe. It is silver-colored, plentiful, common and cheap, very useful for many products and seems more valuable than gold.

Today, it is found all over Texas and more parts of America.

In the 19th Century, mainly Navy vessels were sheathed in armor (iron), seemingly unbreakable and impenetrable, compared to the former wooden boats. Once again, amazing use for protection and strength.

Ironclad

My current book sparked a word-research common activity in me, and here goes some of the sentences!

  • (1) … he has an ironcladalibi
  • (2) … the company has an ironcladpolicy against revealing secrets to competitors
  • (3) There remains doubt how ironcladthe sports teams actually return
  • (4) It’s true, without a trace of irony

I am a born-again, free, full-of-the-Holy Spirit, peaceful, joyful, healed Christian, and that is without a doubt “ironclad” because of God and His Son, Jesus, covering me with angels and His armor according to the scriptures:

  • Ephesians 6: If you don’t have these treasures, just ask God to come into your life, forgive you any sin or past, fill you up and start reading a Bible, daily, Amen.

Please e-mail me if you need a Bible or counseling: kathiedeasy@hotmail.com

So, if whatever you think is ironclad, make sure the iron isn’t rusty.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.

Beaumont

Police suspect hit-and-run after man found dead in ditch

Local

VIDEO: Port Arthur performer finishes runner-up in popular Spanish singing competition

Local

Indictment: PA man “burned rubber” to about 10 feet of police officer

Local

Demolition continues on Christus St. Mary Hospital

Local

Police: Man found with identity info for 114 people, 11 businesses

Local

Sabine Pass Superintendent talks longer school days, mask rules

Local

Alleged car thief kicks out police window during rowdy Port Neches arrest

Local

Police: Port Neches man jumps out window after car chase stalls through ditch

Local

PA Council roundup: USA Rail, Motiva projects property abandonments; election set; $25 questioned

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — See what’s getting built off Memorial Boulevard feeder road

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — New storefront enjoys fresh coast of paint

BREAKING NEWS

State investigation: Residents, staff of Port Arthur nursing home put at risk of COVID-19

Groves

Back the Blue ride in Groves plans Saturday morning salute to police

Beaumont

Police ask for security camera footage following deadly shooting Thursday evening

Local

Tekoa Academy offering virtual instruction for first nine weeks

Groves

Police talk about tactics used to arrest accused Port Neches cemetery robbers

High School Sports

‘Reward for hard work’ – Memorial’s Jaylon Guilbeau playing in 2022 All-American Bowl

Columns

I.C. MURRELL — Plan for Port Arthur workers returning to city hall likely resonating

Local

PAISD continuing free breakfast, lunch program

Columns

DR. BETTY REYNARD — Camino a la Excelencia guides college’s Hispanic student outreach

Groves

Target, many others gear up for Texas sales tax holiday

Check this Out

New ‘Garden’ blossoms with magic

Groves

Groves Police blotter for July 29-Aug. 4

Columns

Businesses enjoy decades (even centuries) of success in Nederland