KATHIE DEASY — Ironclad sparks ideas of being armed in spiritual iron

All of a sudden I am interested in all the sayings involving “iron,” captivating, uses, discoveries and sentences including iron metal.

I read close to a book every two weeks. My current one is bent on the use of this amazing word in court cases, alibis and large manufacturing companies.

Iron, the name, comes from Anglo-Saxon — “iren” and was discovered in the Eastern part of the world, thousands of years ago, used for various ceremonies but was also considered too valuable and expensive to use in everyday life.

Its chemical element is Fe. It is silver-colored, plentiful, common and cheap, very useful for many products and seems more valuable than gold.

Today, it is found all over Texas and more parts of America.

In the 19th Century, mainly Navy vessels were sheathed in armor (iron), seemingly unbreakable and impenetrable, compared to the former wooden boats. Once again, amazing use for protection and strength.

Ironclad

My current book sparked a word-research common activity in me, and here goes some of the sentences!

(1 ) … he has an ironclad alibi

) … he has an alibi (2) … the company has an ironclad policy against revealing secrets to competitors

policy against revealing secrets to competitors (3) There remains doubt how ironclad the sports teams actually return

the sports teams actually return (4) It’s true, without a trace of irony

I am a born-again, free, full-of-the-Holy Spirit, peaceful, joyful, healed Christian, and that is without a doubt “ironclad” because of God and His Son, Jesus, covering me with angels and His armor according to the scriptures:

Ephesians 6: If you don’t have these treasures, just ask God to come into your life, forgive you any sin or past, fill you up and start reading a Bible, daily, Amen.

Please e-mail me if you need a Bible or counseling: kathiedeasy@hotmail.com

So, if whatever you think is ironclad, make sure the iron isn’t rusty.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.