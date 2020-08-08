expand
Ad Spot

August 8, 2020

Police suspect hit-and-run after man found dead in ditch

By PA News

Published 2:20 pm Saturday, August 8, 2020

Police are investing a potential fatal hit-and-run after a man was found dead in a ditch.

Beaumont Police responded to the 5100 block of Helbig in reference to a person lying in the ditch on Saturday.

When Officers arrived, it was clear that the individual was deceased.

Preliminary investigation revealed the victim had been struck by a vehicle, possibly in the early morning hours of Friday.

The victim’s identity is being withheld, pending next of kin notification, police said.

The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to call Beaumont Police at 832-1234.

Beaumont

Police suspect hit-and-run after man found dead in ditch

Local

VIDEO: Port Arthur performer finishes runner-up in popular Spanish singing competition

Local

Indictment: PA man “burned rubber” to about 10 feet of police officer

Local

Demolition continues on Christus St. Mary Hospital

Local

Police: Man found with identity info for 114 people, 11 businesses

Local

Sabine Pass Superintendent talks longer school days, mask rules

Local

Alleged car thief kicks out police window during rowdy Port Neches arrest

Local

Police: Port Neches man jumps out window after car chase stalls through ditch

Local

PA Council roundup: USA Rail, Motiva projects property abandonments; election set; $25 questioned

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — See what’s getting built off Memorial Boulevard feeder road

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — New storefront enjoys fresh coast of paint

BREAKING NEWS

State investigation: Residents, staff of Port Arthur nursing home put at risk of COVID-19

Groves

Back the Blue ride in Groves plans Saturday morning salute to police

Beaumont

Police ask for security camera footage following deadly shooting Thursday evening

Local

Tekoa Academy offering virtual instruction for first nine weeks

Groves

Police talk about tactics used to arrest accused Port Neches cemetery robbers

High School Sports

‘Reward for hard work’ – Memorial’s Jaylon Guilbeau playing in 2022 All-American Bowl

Columns

I.C. MURRELL — Plan for Port Arthur workers returning to city hall likely resonating

Local

PAISD continuing free breakfast, lunch program

Columns

DR. BETTY REYNARD — Camino a la Excelencia guides college’s Hispanic student outreach

Groves

Target, many others gear up for Texas sales tax holiday

Check this Out

New ‘Garden’ blossoms with magic

Groves

Groves Police blotter for July 29-Aug. 4

Columns

Businesses enjoy decades (even centuries) of success in Nederland