August 9, 2020

Police officer killed Sunday, second sent to hospital following head-on collision

By PA News

Published 6:05 am Sunday, August 9, 2020

A police officer was killed Sunday and another sent to the hospital following a violent head-on collision Sunday, authorities reported.

Two Beaumont Police Department officers were traveling northbound on Cardinal Drive (Highway 69) at 2:30 a.m. Sunday when, preliminary information indicates, their patrol unit was struck head-on by a Ford Mustang traveling the wrong way near the Highway 347 overpass.

One officer was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

The second officer was pronounced deceased on the scene.

State Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety have been called in to investigate the crash.

The sole occupant of the mustang was taken to a hospital.

The names of the involved are being withheld at this time.

Beaumont

