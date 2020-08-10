2 Port Arthur deaths linked to COVID-19 reported Monday
Two deaths reported Monday are the 16th and 17th linked to COVID-19 for Port Arthur residents, health officials said.
The City of Port Arthur Health Department said one individual was a Hispanic male between 65 and 70 years old, and the other individual was an African American male between 75 and 80 years old.
It has been determined both individuals had underlying health conditions, according to the health department.
On Monday evening, the health department confirmed 15 additional Port Arthur residents tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the city’s total up to 801 since testing began.
Port Arthur and Mid-County Fatality report:
(NOTE: Groves has not recorded any deaths due to COVID-19; date reflects the day local health officials reported the death.)
- April 6: Port Arthur white male, aged 45-50, had underlying conditions. Family identified victim as John Kirk Veillon, 47.
- April 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- April 21: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- April 21: Nederland white female, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
- May 3: Port Arthur white male, aged 65-70, was previously reported as COVID-19 positive and had underlying conditions. Family identified victim as Chris Dwayne Stewts, 68.
- June 5: Port Arthur African American female, aged 80-85, underlying conditions not known.
- June 29: Port Arthur African American female, aged 60-65, underlying conditions not known.
- July 3: Port Arthur African American female, aged 85-90, underlying conditions not known.
- July 9: Nederland white female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- July 14: Port Arthur African American female, aged 50-55, had underlying conditions.
- July 15: Nederland white female, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- July 17: Nederland white female, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- July 20: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
- July 21: Port Arthur African American male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- July 27: Port Arthur African American female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- July 28: Port Neches White female, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
- July 29: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
- July 29: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 5: Port Arthur White female, aged 80-84, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 10: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 10: Port Arthur African American male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions