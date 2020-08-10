Coast Guard assists disabled vessel near Sabine Pass

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard assisted a disabled vessel Monday near the east jetty in Sabine Pass.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders were notified at 6:57 p.m. via cell phone of a 22-foot disabled vessel with four people aboard hitting the east jetties due to engine failure.

A Coast Guard Station Sabine 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew launched to assist.

The RB-S crew arrived on scene, placed the vessel in tow, and safely towed them to the Sabine Public Boat Ramp.

“The mariners took all the right steps by having the phone number to their local Coast Guard station and keeping enough life jackets on board,” said Lt. j.g. Chellsey Phillips, Sector Houston-Galveston command duty officer. “Their actions ensured they arrived home safely.”

No injuries were reported.