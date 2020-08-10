expand
August 10, 2020

Dudley Champ

Corrections officer dies from COVID-19; Sheriff Stephens lauds Champ’s “dedication”

By PA News

Published 6:51 pm Monday, August 10, 2020

A Jefferson County Corrections Officer lost his battle with COVID-19 on Monday.

Officer Dudley Champ, 58, had been a corrections officer at the Jefferson County Correctional Facility since May 2019, Sheriff Zena Stephens said in a press release.

Champ is married and has children.

Champ has been hospitalized and was in the intensive care unit fighting the virus, Stephens said.

“Officer Champ, like other corrections officers, answers the call to public service daily, especially in times of crisis and uncertainty,” she said. “Office Champ continued his duties as a corrections officer knowingly coming to work in an environment that has active COVID-19 virus cases that would put him at risk every day. Officer Champ did this without complaint and with dedication to serve his community.”

