expand
Ad Spot

August 11, 2020

Armando Rodriguez Ibarra

Armando Rodriguez Ibarra

By PA News

Published 5:31 pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Armando Rodriguez Ibarra, 66, of Part Arthur passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Medical Center of Southeast Texas.Armando was born on September 15, 1953 in Mexqutic De Carmona, San Luis Potosi, Mexico to parents Esperanza Ibarra and Daniel Rodriguez.He moved to Texas when his was 30 years old; he also had lived in Colorado.

He worked construction as welder for the last 33 years.

Armando enjoyed sing, playing cards, playing pool and watching sports; baseball, soccer and boxing. Armando was a loving person who will be
dearly missed.

Armando is survived by his wife, Martha Rodriguez of Port Arthur, sons, Alfredo Rodriguez, Jorge Rodriguez, Julio Rodriguez all of Port
Arthur, his daughters, Sandra Rodriguez, Gladys Rodriguez of Port Arthur, his sister, Katy Ibarra of Monterrey, MX, his uncle, Benito
Ibarra of Monterrey, MX. He is also survived by nine grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 5:30 pm until 8:30 pm at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves, with a rosary to be prayed at 6:30 pm at the funeral home.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at later date in Mexico.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors to thefuneral home are required to wear facemask or coverings and practice
social distancing as mandated by State and County officials.

  • Latest Obits

  • Recent Posts

  • Check this Out

  • Business

  • Education

Local

Dr. Robin Perez, former superintendent of Nederland ISD, passes away

Local

Ford Park up for sale; sealed bids for the property due this month

Beaumont

Governor talks downward trend in daily COVID-19 cases while speaking in Jefferson County

Local

Health officials announce 3 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday in Nederland, Port Arthur

Local

Administrator: Senior Rehab staff, residents not in danger of COVID-19 during state probe

Local

Children 12 & 9 jump from Jeep stolen in Nederland

Groves

Mid-County Porch Fairies lift spirits with gift baskets

Local

Groves woman helping “suicidal” man attacked & robbed, police say

Local

Census 2020 calls to begin soon in Port Arthur push for completion

Local

Nederland arrests & police blotter: Aug. 3-9

Local

Texas Forest Trail Region photo contest highlights Port Arthur

Beaumont

Car wash crash leaves man dead

Local

Neches FCU sponsors meals for community leaders

Local

Coast Guard assists disabled vessel near Sabine Pass

Beaumont

Corrections officer dies from COVID-19; Sheriff Stephens lauds Champ’s “dedication”

Local

2 Port Arthur deaths linked to COVID-19 reported Monday

Local

Nederland ISD outlines free & reduced-price meals program

Local

Restaurants, bars & breweries scramble to reinvent themselves to get around Gov. Greg Abbott’s bar shutdown

Groves

Gas demand recovery may be limited in last quarter. Where does Texas stand?

Beaumont

BPD officer killed in Sunday wreck IDed; authorities believe PA driver under influence of alcohol caused crash

Beaumont

Police suspect hit-and-run after man found dead in ditch

High School Sports

Take a stroll along Bulldog Stadium’s turf field, which is nearing completion

Local

Sabine Pass Superintendent talks longer school days, mask rules

Local

Alleged car thief kicks out police window during rowdy Port Neches arrest