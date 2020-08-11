Car wash crash leaves man dead

BEAUMONT — An area man was killed during a traffic fatality near a car wash, authorities said.

Beaumont Police Department officers responded to a car wash located in the 1500 block of Washington in reference to a fatal traffic crash at 5:17 p.m. Sunday.

The preliminary investigation revealed a red Jeep driven by a 54-year-old Beaumont woman struck and killed Gary Darkens, a 56-year-old Beaumont man.

Police said the Jeep accelerated out of one of the wash stalls toward the vacuum stalls and struck Darkens and his vehicle.

Darkens was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Beaumont Police Traffic Unit responded and is leading the investigation.

Authorities did not announce any citations or arrests.