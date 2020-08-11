Latest Obits

expand
August 11, 2020

Edith Janeth Brooks

Edith Janeth Brooks

By PA News

Published 6:13 pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Edith Janeth Brooks, 44, of Port Arthur passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

Edith was born on October 29, 1975 in La Unión, El Salvador to parents, Deysi Moreno and Rafael Moreno. She was raised in Port Arthur
and was a 1993 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School.

Edith was a shelf edge manager with H.E.B. store for many years.

She enjoyed watching movies, going dancing, and spending time with family.

Edith was a loving person who will be missed dearly.

Edith is survived by her parents, Rafael and Deysi Moreno of Port Arthur.

Her sons, Randolph Rafael Brooks, Joseph David Brooks, Joshua Adam Brooks and Jeremiah Joel Brooks all of Port Arthur.

She is also survived by her sister, Ana Elsi Salamanca and her husband, Erick of Port Arthur and her brother, Oscar Isaac Guzman and his wife, Carol Bryan of Port Arthur.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home.

Visitation will resume at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the funeral home, with a funeral service to start at 2:00 PM at the
funeral home.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors to the funeral home are required to wear facemask or coverings and practice social distancing as mandated by State and County officials.

