August 11, 2020

Groves woman helping “suicidal” man attacked & robbed, police say

By PA News

Published 12:27 am Tuesday, August 11, 2020

NEDERLAND — A woman who thought she was helping a suicidal acquaintance was instead lured to a Nederland home, assaulted and robbed.

The 33-year-old Groves woman was called to a private residence in the 8100 block of Viterbo Road in Nederland on the idea that an acquaintance was feeling suicidal, Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said.

When she entered the bedroom she was knocked to the ground and assaulted by someone she knew while a second person broke into her car, stole a wallet and some cash.

Nederland Police received the call at approximately 6:30 p.m. Aug. 4.

No arrests were made at the scene.

The case is under investigation and police will submit the appropriate charges to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office, Porter said.

