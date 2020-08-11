Health officials announce 3 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday in Nederland, Port Arthur
The beginning of this week has proven especially deadly for coronavirus as health officials are reporting five fatalities as of noon Tuesday impacting Port Arthur and Mid-County families.
The City of Port Arthur and Jefferson County health departments reported three COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday.
The Port Arthur residents include a White female between 40 and 45 years old and a Black male between the age range of 55 and 60.
Health officials identified the Nederland resident as a White male between 70 and 75 years old.
According to the City of Nederland, the Nederland resident was suffering from underlying health conditions.
These deaths represent 19 COVID-19 related deaths for Port Arthur and six for Nederland.
On Monday evening, the health department confirmed 15 additional Port Arthur residents tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the city’s total to 801 since testing began.
Also Monday evening, the City of Nederland confirmed 13 additional Nederland residents tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the city’s total to 268 since testing began. The city believes there are 126 active cases in Nederland.
Port Arthur and Mid-County Fatality report:
(NOTE: Groves has not recorded any deaths due to COVID-19; date reflects the day local health officials reported the death.)
- April 6: Port Arthur White male, aged 45-50, had underlying conditions. Family identified victim as John Kirk Veillon, 47.
- April 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- April 21: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- April 21: Nederland White female, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
- May 3: Port Arthur White male, aged 65-70, was previously reported as COVID-19 positive and had underlying conditions. Family identified victim as Chris Dwayne Stewts, 68.
- June 5: Port Arthur African American female, aged 80-85, underlying conditions not known.
- June 29: Port Arthur African American female, aged 60-65, underlying conditions not known.
- July 3: Port Arthur African American female, aged 85-90, underlying conditions not known.
- July 9: Nederland White female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- July 14: Port Arthur African American female, aged 50-55, had underlying conditions.
- July 15: Nederland White female, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- July 17: Nederland White female, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- July 20: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
- July 21: Port Arthur African American male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- July 27: Port Arthur African American female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- July 28: Port Neches White female, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
- July 29: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
- July 29: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 5: Port Arthur White female, aged 80-84, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 10: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 10: Port Arthur African American male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 11: Port Arthur White female, aged 40-45.
- Aug. 11: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60.
- Aug. 11: Nederland White male, aged 70-85, had underlying conditions.