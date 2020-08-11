Health officials announce 3 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday in Nederland, Port Arthur

The beginning of this week has proven especially deadly for coronavirus as health officials are reporting five fatalities as of noon Tuesday impacting Port Arthur and Mid-County families.

The City of Port Arthur and Jefferson County health departments reported three COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday.

The Port Arthur residents include a White female between 40 and 45 years old and a Black male between the age range of 55 and 60.

Health officials identified the Nederland resident as a White male between 70 and 75 years old.

According to the City of Nederland, the Nederland resident was suffering from underlying health conditions.

These deaths represent 19 COVID-19 related deaths for Port Arthur and six for Nederland.

On Monday evening, the health department confirmed 15 additional Port Arthur residents tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the city’s total to 801 since testing began.

Also Monday evening, the City of Nederland confirmed 13 additional Nederland residents tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the city’s total to 268 since testing began. The city believes there are 126 active cases in Nederland.

Port Arthur and Mid-County Fatality report:

(NOTE: Groves has not recorded any deaths due to COVID-19; date reflects the day local health officials reported the death.)