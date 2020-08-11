Latest Obits

expand
Jackie “Jack” Ray Ross

Jack Ray Ross, 89, of Port Neches, passed away on August 8, 2020, at home.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 11, at Mitchell Cemetery in Anacoco, Louisiana. Officiating will be Pastor
Larry Delcambre.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday, August 10, at Central Baptist Church in Port Neches.

Born in Anacoco, Louisiana, on March 11, 1931, he was the son of John Herbert Ross and Mary Magdeline (Mount) Ross.

Jack was a clerk for KCS Railroad for 32 years where he later retired in 1993.

He was a faithful member of Central Baptist Church and loved his church and church family dearly.

He was an outdoors man who loved gardening and being out in the woods at his cabin in Anacoco, Louisiana.

Jack enjoyed watching old western movies and baking cakes and pies.

Family get-togethers where his favorite thing in life as his family was the most important thing to him.

Jack left an imprint on many lives and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Ross; children, Dennis Newton Ross and infant son; siblings, Emily Burnett, Bob Ross,
and Ted Ross.

He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Louise (Taylor) Ross; brother, Richard Ross and wife Shirley of Shreveport, Louisiana; son, Jackie “Randy” Ross and wife Amelia of Anacoco, Louisiana; grandchildren, Ryan Ross and wife Olivia, Kevin Ross and wife Erica, Colin Ross and wife Rachel, Cassandra Gianoble and husband Matthew, Sara Berlin and husband Taylor, Corey Smith and wife Brittany; and 9 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Central Baptist Church at 903 Ave. B, Port Neches, Texas, 77651.

