August 11, 2020

James Benton Collins

James Benton Collins

Published 6:23 pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020

James Benton Collins, 87, of Nederland, Texas passed away August 10, 2020.

He was born in Dallardsville, Texas on March 13, 1933 to the late Lewis Collins and Mabel Overstreet Collins.

James played football and baseball at Nederland High School and always supported Nederland football and baseball.

He loved playing golf after he retired as a Supervisor for Texaco/Motiva after 37 years of service.

He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Nederland.

Those left to cherish James’s memory are his wife of 67 years, Elizabeth Ann Terricina Collins of Nederland; his daughters, Kathy Hazlett and her husband, Vaughn of Nederland, Pat Feldschau and her husband, Mike of Nederland, and Brenda Sullivan and her husband, Lawrence of Nederland; his sons, Jimmy Collins and his wife, Pam of Nederland and David Collins and his wife, Laura of Garrison; his grandchildren, Michael Feldschau, Justin Collins (Keri), Meredith Bell (Cliff), Mandi Mosley (Josh), Kaye Guidry (Todd), Dustin Williams (Emily), Daniel Herrin (Kelsey), Colin Williams (Kendra), and Cameron Collins (Courtney); his great-grandchildren, Tatum Feldschau, Carter Bell, Brenley Bell, Levi Collins, Jack Collins, Isla Mosley, Ellis Mosley, Collins Guidry, and Miles Guidry; his brother-in-law, James Terracina and his wife, Rita of Raleigh, NC; and also numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister Betty Burroughs; and his In-Laws, Sam Terracina and Filles Terracina.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Melancon’s Funeral Home with at Mass of Christian Burial following at 2:00 p.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Nederland.

Interment will follow at Memory Gardens of Jefferson County in Nederland.

