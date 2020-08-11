expand
Ad Spot

August 11, 2020

Children 12 & 9 jump from Jeep stolen in Nederland

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:29 am Tuesday, August 11, 2020

NEDERLAND — A Beaumont woman who left her vehicle running with her 12- and 9-year-old children inside had her Jeep stolen while inside a Nederland jewelry store.

The vehicle was found the next day in Beaumont, where it had been burglarized and trashed.

The woman had pulled up to Mathews Jewelers, 3308 FM 365, at approximately 2:30 p.m. Saturday and left the children, and some of her personal belongings, in her 2015 Jeep, Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said.

The assailant, described only as a white male, walked around the vehicle then jumped inside and the children immediately jumped out, police said.

The woman saw the commotion and came outside as the man took off southbound on U.S. 69 in the Jeep.

The next day the woman was alerted someone tried to use her debit card and that the vehicle was located in Beaumont.

Porter said much of the interior of the Jeep was stolen as well as other items; beer cans were left behind and the vehicle smelled like marijuana when it was found at Wall Street and Avenue G.

No arrests have been made and the crime is under investigation.

Local

Administrator: Senior Rehab staff, residents not in danger of COVID-19 during state probe

Local

Children 12 & 9 jump from Jeep stolen in Nederland

Groves

Mid-County Porch Fairies lift spirits with gift baskets

Local

Groves woman helping “suicidal” man attacked & robbed, police say

Local

Census 2020 calls to begin soon as local push for completion

Local

Nederland arrests & police blotter: Aug. 3-9

Local

Texas Forest Trail Region photo contest highlights Port Arthur

Beaumont

Car wash crash leaves man dead

Local

Neches FCU sponsors meals for community leaders

Local

Coast Guard assists disabled vessel near Sabine Pass

Beaumont

Corrections officer dies from COVID-19; Sheriff Stephens lauds Champ’s “dedication”

Local

2 Port Arthur deaths linked to COVID-19 reported Monday

Local

Nederland ISD outlines free & reduced-price meals program

Local

Restaurants, bars & breweries scramble to reinvent themselves to get around Gov. Greg Abbott’s bar shutdown

Groves

Gas demand recovery may be limited in last quarter. Where does Texas stand?

Beaumont

BPD officer killed in Sunday wreck IDed; authorities believe PA driver under influence of alcohol caused crash

Beaumont

Police suspect hit-and-run after man found dead in ditch

High School Sports

Take a stroll along Bulldog Stadium’s turf field, which is nearing completion

Local

Sabine Pass Superintendent talks longer school days, mask rules

Local

Alleged car thief kicks out police window during rowdy Port Neches arrest

Local

PA Council roundup: USA Rail, Motiva projects property abandonments; election set; $25 questioned

Local

VIDEO: Port Arthur performer finishes runner-up in popular Spanish singing competition

Local

Indictment: PA man “burned rubber” to about 10 feet of police officer

Local

Demolition continues on Christus St. Mary Hospital