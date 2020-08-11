expand
Ad Spot

August 11, 2020

Maggie Darlene Postula

By PA News

Published 6:36 pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Maggie Darlene Postula, 79, of San Antonio, Texas went to be with the Lord Thursday, August 5, at her residence.

Mrs. Postula was born October 20, 1940 in Port Arthur, Texas, to the late Alfred Francis Heath Sr. and Hazel Marie Woodson Heath.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Lawrence Postula; one sister, Beverly Pearl Dugas, and one
brother, A.F. Heath Jr.

She was an English teacher for 35 years and a member of the Texas State Teachers Association and Conroe Art League.

Mrs. Postula is survived by one son, Michael Erik Postula (Staci), one daughter, Tracey St. Peter (Rusty); and three grandchildren, Jordan
Gooding (Trent) Jon-Michael Postula, and Audrey Marie Postula.

Memorial Service to be held Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 at the Cowboy Church in Montgomery, Texas at 3:00 pm.

Graveside service is scheduled at Bowling Green Memorial Gardens in Bowling Green, Kentucky on Friday, August 14th, 2020 at 1100 am.

Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.

  • Latest Obits

  • Recent Posts

  • Check this Out

  • Business

  • Education

Local

Dr. Robin Perez, former superintendent of Nederland ISD, passes away

Local

Ford Park up for sale; sealed bids for the property due this month

Beaumont

Governor talks downward trend in daily COVID-19 cases while speaking in Jefferson County

Local

Health officials announce 3 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday in Nederland, Port Arthur

Local

Administrator: Senior Rehab staff, residents not in danger of COVID-19 during state probe

Local

Children 12 & 9 jump from Jeep stolen in Nederland

Groves

Mid-County Porch Fairies lift spirits with gift baskets

Local

Groves woman helping “suicidal” man attacked & robbed, police say

Local

Census 2020 calls to begin soon in Port Arthur push for completion

Local

Nederland arrests & police blotter: Aug. 3-9

Local

Texas Forest Trail Region photo contest highlights Port Arthur

Beaumont

Car wash crash leaves man dead

Local

Neches FCU sponsors meals for community leaders

Local

Coast Guard assists disabled vessel near Sabine Pass

Beaumont

Corrections officer dies from COVID-19; Sheriff Stephens lauds Champ’s “dedication”

Local

2 Port Arthur deaths linked to COVID-19 reported Monday

Local

Nederland ISD outlines free & reduced-price meals program

Local

Restaurants, bars & breweries scramble to reinvent themselves to get around Gov. Greg Abbott’s bar shutdown

Groves

Gas demand recovery may be limited in last quarter. Where does Texas stand?

Beaumont

BPD officer killed in Sunday wreck IDed; authorities believe PA driver under influence of alcohol caused crash

Beaumont

Police suspect hit-and-run after man found dead in ditch

High School Sports

Take a stroll along Bulldog Stadium’s turf field, which is nearing completion

Local

Sabine Pass Superintendent talks longer school days, mask rules

Local

Alleged car thief kicks out police window during rowdy Port Neches arrest