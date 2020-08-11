Nederland arrests & police blotter: Aug. 3-9

Nederland Police arrested the following individuals between Aug. 3 and Aug. 9:

Mitchell Merbach, 22, driving while intoxicated

James Rathjen, 29, driving while intoxicated

Jermaine Wycoff-Wilson, 35, warrant other agency

Lance Oderbert, 29, warrant other agency

Angela Lalko, 37, public intoxication

Esdras Pedroza, 26, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency

Kristina Baxter, 29, burglary of a vehicle/public intoxication

Andrea Arriola, 35, burglary of a habitation

Nederland Police responded to the following calls between Aug. 3 and Aug. 9:

Aug. 3

A missing person in the 1300 block of North Twin City Highway.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1100 block of Avenue H.

Aug. 4

Criminal mischief was reported in the 1400 block of Franklin.

Identity theft was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue D.

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 200 block of South Fourth Street.

Identity theft was reported in the 1500 block of Helena.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 8100 block of Viterbo.

Robbery was reported in the 8100 block of Viterbo.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 300 block of Hardy.

Aug. 5

A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 3400 block of FM 365.

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 800 block of South 12 th Street.

Street. Recovered stolen property was reported in the 1900 block of 19 th Street.

Street. A death was reported in the 800 block of South 14 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3000 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3100 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of South 23rd Street.

Aug. 6

A death was reported in the 300 block of Third Street.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of North U.S. 69.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 2300 block of Franklin.

Fond property was reported in the 300 block of North 15 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of South 27 th Street.

Street. A person was fond to be in possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 100 block of South 27th Street.

Aug. 7

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 100 block of Hilldale.

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 200 block of U.S. 69.

An officer found property in the 200 block of U.S. 69.

Theft was reported in the 2500 block of Helena.

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.

Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1500 block of South 27 th Street.

Street. A dog bite was reported in the 1100 block of Chicago.

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 200 block of North 34 th Street.

Street. An officer assisted another agency and arrested a person for Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 8700 block of U.S. 69.

Aug. 8

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3300 block of FM 365.

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1300 block of North Texas 347.

Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 3400 block of Avenue M.

Aug. 9