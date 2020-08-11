Nederland arrests & police blotter: Aug. 3-9
Nederland Police arrested the following individuals between Aug. 3 and Aug. 9:
- Mitchell Merbach, 22, driving while intoxicated
- James Rathjen, 29, driving while intoxicated
- Jermaine Wycoff-Wilson, 35, warrant other agency
- Lance Oderbert, 29, warrant other agency
- Angela Lalko, 37, public intoxication
- Esdras Pedroza, 26, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
- Kristina Baxter, 29, burglary of a vehicle/public intoxication
- Andrea Arriola, 35, burglary of a habitation
Nederland Police responded to the following calls between Aug. 3 and Aug. 9:
Aug. 3
- A missing person in the 1300 block of North Twin City Highway.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1100 block of Avenue H.
Aug. 4
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1400 block of Franklin.
- Identity theft was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue D.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 200 block of South Fourth Street.
- Identity theft was reported in the 1500 block of Helena.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 8100 block of Viterbo.
- Robbery was reported in the 8100 block of Viterbo.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 300 block of Hardy.
Aug. 5
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 3400 block of FM 365.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 800 block of South 12th Street.
- Recovered stolen property was reported in the 1900 block of 19th Street.
- A death was reported in the 800 block of South 14th Street.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3100 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of South 23rd Street.
Aug. 6
- A death was reported in the 300 block of Third Street.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of North U.S. 69.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 2300 block of Franklin.
- Fond property was reported in the 300 block of North 15th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of South 27th Street.
- A person was fond to be in possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 100 block of South 27th Street.
Aug. 7
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 100 block of Hilldale.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 200 block of U.S. 69.
- An officer found property in the 200 block of U.S. 69.
- Theft was reported in the 2500 block of Helena.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
- A dog bite was reported in the 1100 block of Chicago.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 200 block of North 34th Street.
- An officer assisted another agency and arrested a person for Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 8700 block of U.S. 69.
Aug. 8
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3300 block of FM 365.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1300 block of North Texas 347.
- Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 3400 block of Avenue M.
Aug. 9
- A death was reported in the 600 block of North 27th Street.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 300 block of North 22nd Street.
- A death was reported in the 400 block of Hardy.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication and burglary of a habitation in the 500 block of North 26th Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 500 block of North 26th Street.
- A person was arrested for burglary of a habitation in the 500 block of North 26th Street.