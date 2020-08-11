expand
August 11, 2020

Ofelia DeLaCruz Galvan

By PA News

Published 6:31 pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Ofelia DeLaCruz Galvan, 92, of Groves passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at her home.

She was born on November 12, 1927 in Port Arthur, Texas to her parents, Catarino DeLaCruz and Maximina Estrado DeLaCruz.

Ofelia was a lifelong resident of the area.

She was a devoted homemaker in raising her family along with her husband, Edward.

Ofelia was a longtime member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, where she was active in the Altar Society, Damas Guadalupanas and the Senior Club.

She received the Love Award from the Diocese of Beaumont.

Ofelia was preceded in death by her parents; her three brothers, Ben, Pete and Art DeLaCruz; her five sisters, Micaela Martinez, Basilla
Lopez, Simona Barbosa, Geneva Ramirez and Lucy Reyna; her husband, Edward Galvan; her two son-in-laws, Richard Daniel and Mark Tomlinson along with her grandson, Freddie Gloria III.

She is survived by her four daughters, Linda Gloria and her husband, Fred of Port Neches, Yolanda Gorman and her husband, Barry of Groves,
Blanca Daniel of Groves, Carol Tomlinson of Groves along with 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

She is also survived by her sister, Minerva Ortiz of Port Arthur as well as numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 5:00 PM till 8:00 PM with a rosary to be prayed at 6:30 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:30 AM.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Clayton Thompson.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors to the funeral home and the church are required to wear face mask or coverings and practice social distancing as mandated by the State and County officials.

