August 12, 2020

Big 12 still aiming for fall football, adjusts schedule

By PA News

Published 11:34 am Wednesday, August 12, 2020

The Big 12 Conference has announced Wednesday it is moving forward with fall sports, but with a revised schedule for football.

The University of Texas will have two bye dates (Oct. 17 and Nov. 14) and has left a date open for a nonconference opponent to be announced. For now, the Longhorns will kick off their season Sept. 26 at Texas Tech, while Baylor, Texas Christian and Texas Tech — the other three Big 12 members — will kick off Sept. 12.

Each Big 12 team will play nine conference games with one possible nonconference game to be played before Sept. 26.

The Big 12 championship game is scheduled for either Dec. 12 or 19.

Here is an adjusted schedule for each Texas team in the Big 12 (Home opponents in ALL CAPS; times to be announced):

 

Baylor Bears

Sept. 12 — Nonconference game

Sept. 26 — KANSAS

Oct. 3 — at West Virginia

Oct. 17 — OKLAHOMA STATE

Oct. 24 — at Texas

Oct. 31 — TEXAS CHRISTIAN

Nov. 7 — at Iowa State

Nov. 14 — at Texas Tech

Nov. 28 — KANSAS STATE

Dec. 5 — at Oklahoma

 

Texas Longhorns

TBD — Nonconference game

Sept. 26 — at Texas Tech

Oct. 3 — TEXAS CHRISTIAN

Oct. 10 — vs. Oklahoma, at Cotton Bowl, Dallas

Oct. 24 — BAYLOR

Oct. 31 — at Oklahoma State

Nov. 7 — WEST VIRGINIA

Nov. 21 — at Kansas

Nov. 28 — IOWA STATE

Dec. 5 — at Kansas State

 

Texas Christian Horned Frogs

Sept. 12 — TENNESSEE TECH

Sept. 26 — IOWA STATE

Oct. 3 — at Texas

Oct. 10 — KANSAS STATE

Oct. 24 — OKLAHOMA

Oct. 31 — at Baylor

Nov. 7 — TEXAS TECH

Nov. 14 — at West Virginia

Nov. 28 — at Kansas

Dec. 5 — OKLAHOMA STATE

 

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Sept. 12 — HOUSTON BAPTIST

Sept. 26 — TEXAS

Oct. 3 — at Kansas State

Oct. 10 — at Iowa State

Oct. 24 — WEST VIRGINIA

Oct. 31 — OKLAHOMA

Nov. 7 — at Texas Christian

Nov. 14 — BAYLOR

Nov. 28 — at Oklahoma State

Dec. 5 — KANSAS

