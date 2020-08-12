Big 12 still aiming for fall football, adjusts schedule
The Big 12 Conference has announced Wednesday it is moving forward with fall sports, but with a revised schedule for football.
The University of Texas will have two bye dates (Oct. 17 and Nov. 14) and has left a date open for a nonconference opponent to be announced. For now, the Longhorns will kick off their season Sept. 26 at Texas Tech, while Baylor, Texas Christian and Texas Tech — the other three Big 12 members — will kick off Sept. 12.
Each Big 12 team will play nine conference games with one possible nonconference game to be played before Sept. 26.
The Big 12 championship game is scheduled for either Dec. 12 or 19.
Here is an adjusted schedule for each Texas team in the Big 12 (Home opponents in ALL CAPS; times to be announced):
Baylor Bears
Sept. 12 — Nonconference game
Sept. 26 — KANSAS
Oct. 3 — at West Virginia
Oct. 17 — OKLAHOMA STATE
Oct. 24 — at Texas
Oct. 31 — TEXAS CHRISTIAN
Nov. 7 — at Iowa State
Nov. 14 — at Texas Tech
Nov. 28 — KANSAS STATE
Dec. 5 — at Oklahoma
Texas Longhorns
TBD — Nonconference game
Sept. 26 — at Texas Tech
Oct. 3 — TEXAS CHRISTIAN
Oct. 10 — vs. Oklahoma, at Cotton Bowl, Dallas
Oct. 24 — BAYLOR
Oct. 31 — at Oklahoma State
Nov. 7 — WEST VIRGINIA
Nov. 21 — at Kansas
Nov. 28 — IOWA STATE
Dec. 5 — at Kansas State
Texas Christian Horned Frogs
Sept. 12 — TENNESSEE TECH
Sept. 26 — IOWA STATE
Oct. 3 — at Texas
Oct. 10 — KANSAS STATE
Oct. 24 — OKLAHOMA
Oct. 31 — at Baylor
Nov. 7 — TEXAS TECH
Nov. 14 — at West Virginia
Nov. 28 — at Kansas
Dec. 5 — OKLAHOMA STATE
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Sept. 12 — HOUSTON BAPTIST
Sept. 26 — TEXAS
Oct. 3 — at Kansas State
Oct. 10 — at Iowa State
Oct. 24 — WEST VIRGINIA
Oct. 31 — OKLAHOMA
Nov. 7 — at Texas Christian
Nov. 14 — BAYLOR
Nov. 28 — at Oklahoma State
Dec. 5 — KANSAS