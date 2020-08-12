It’s hard to process but the COVID-19 interrupted PGA Tour’s 2019-20 season is down to its last tournament. Following rookie Collin Morikawa’s dramatic victory in the PGA Championship, the tour makes its final regular-season stop this week for the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Port Neches-Groves exes Andrew Landry and Chris Stroud are both in the field, although only Landry can look forward to moving on to the FedEx Cup playoffs that start next week in Boston. Stroud’s only shot to keep playing beyond this week would be to win.

Landry, after missing the cut in the PGA Championship on rounds of 74-69, sits 46th in the FedEx standings. He’s one spot ahead of Tiger Woods.

The top 125 in points after the Wyndham have a spot reserved in Boston, then the field is cut to 70 for the second playoff event. To reach his goal of advancing to the FedEx Cup finals in Atlanta, Landry will have to be in the top 30 after the second playoff stop …

CHIP SHOTS

Braden Bailey had to settle for a tie for 29th in the APT stop in Fort Smith, Arkansas, despite a five-under par 65 in round two. Unfortunately, Bailey sandwiched rounds of 70-73-69 around the 65 and well behind the tournament winner.

In somewhat of a curiosity, Braden was a non-factor while leading the field in par-5 scoring. He was 14-under on those holes, but played the four pars in 8-over and the three pars in 3-over. His next APT stop is this week in Muskogee, Oklahoma. …

Richard Menchaca of Port Neches continued the recent trend of holes in one at Babe Zaharias. Menchaca record his first-ever ace using a 9-iron from 105 yards on the 15th hole on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Witnesses were Gary Fontenot, Ronnie LaSalle and Eddie Delk. …

Randy Vincent of Nederland sank a shot from 163-yards but it wasn’t for an ace. Vincent knocked a 6-iron into the cup on the fourth hole for an eagle 2 with Dustin Abbott, Brian Vincent and Bearden Caywood looking on. …

In the Monday Senior 50 Plus 2-ball at Zaharias, played in a par 4-format because of wet conditions, the team of Danny Robbins, Rufus Reyes, Art Turner and Bob West won the front with minus 10 and tied the back with minus-12. Also minus-12 on the back was the team of Kenny Robbins, Joe Gongora, Delk and Larry Foster. …

The Super Saturday 2-ball at Zaharias saw a tie at minus-3 on the front between the team of Jim Cady, Scotty Ray, Gene Jones and Dan Harrington and the foursome of West, Rick Pritchett, Scott Bryant and Stuart Ellis. Taking the back with minus-1 was the foursome of Ed Holley, Earl Richard, Rusty Hicks and Thad Kieschnick. …

In the Friday 2-ball at Zaharias, the team of James Vercher, Don MacNeil, Jerry May and a ghost player tied the front at minus and won the back outright with minus-3. Trying the front was the team of West, Pritchett, Wes McDonald and Evert Baker. …

Vercher was the day’s medalist with a 68. …

Wednesday’s Zaharias DogFight was played in an all-points-count format and ended in a two-tie. Piling up 26 points was the team of Gongora, Bob Luttrull, Larry Johnson and a ghost player. Also finishing with 26 points was the foursome of Gary Fontenot, Delk, Dan Flood and Baker. …

Closest to the pin winners were Luttrull (No. 2, 17 inches), Larry Lee (No. 7, 14-10), Holley (No. 12, 12-0 and No. 15, 9-1). …

In the 2-ball played on Tuesday, Aug. 4, the foursome of Kenny Robbins, Larry Reece, Derek Wolf and Larry Foster won the front with minus 5. On the back, the team of Fontenot, LaSalle, Delk and Menchaca placed first with minus-4.

