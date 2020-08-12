expand
Presenting the $1,000 scholarship check to Coreyanna Gorrer, second from right, are Port Arthur Alternative Center instructor Tanuya Worthy, left; Coreyanna’s mother Kayla Livingston, second left; and former Port Arthur ISD Superintendent Dr. Johnny Brown. (Courtesy photo)

Memorial’s Coreyanna Gorrer earns Prairie View scholarship

Recent Memorial High School graduate Coreyanna Gorrer was selected for a $1,000 scholarship award from the Prairie View Interscholastic League Coaches Association.

Students from across the state were invited to turn in a biography and essay to the association’s board with Chairman Robert Brown making the top three selections.

Gorrer was selected based on criteria including academics, school activities and community service.

The daughter of Kayla Livingston and Coreyan Gorrer and stepdaughter of Eldron Livingston, Coreyanna was a two-year member of the Memorial Career and Technical Education Cosmetology program.

She participated in the cheer squad for four years and in varsity track and field, qualifying for the 5A state meet in the 4×100 and 4×200 relay.

Coreyanna plans to attend Prairie View A&M University to obtain a bachelor’s degree in education and follow in her mom’s footsteps as a teacher.

Coreyanna was diagnosed with dyslexia in the fifth grade and didn’t know how this would affect her educational journey, which inspired her to help other students with learning disabilities and focus her studies in special education.

She lives by one of her favorite Bible verses: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me” (Philippians 4:13).

