expand
Ad Spot

August 12, 2020

Joseph Matthew Ragsdale

Port Neches man’s probation revoked, sentenced to 13 years following fatal crash

By PA News

Published 2:38 pm Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Joseph Matthew Ragsdale, 35, of Port Neches, has been sentenced to 13 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division, D.A. Bob Wortham said Wednesday.

On Feb. 20, 2015, officers from the Beaumont Police Department were dispatched to the 5600 block of College Street in reference to an auto/pedestrian crash.

Upon arrival, officers observed the victim, identified as Terrel Wayne Segura, 48, of Beaumont, to be deceased in the roadway.

Witnesses on scene advised that Segura was struck by a pick-up truck as he was attempting to cross the roadway. The driver of the truck, later identified as Ragsdale, made no attempt to stop and check on the welfare of Segura, nor to render him aide, but rather fled the scene.

In June of 2015, a Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted Ragsdale for Failure to Stop and Render Aid, a second degree felony.

In April of 2016 the defendant entered into a plea of guilty and was sentenced by the Court to ten years deferred probation, a $1,000 fine
and restitution.

In March of 2020, the State filed a Motion asking the Court to revoke Ragsdale’s probation. The Motion alleged multiple violations, including failure to report to the probation department and testing positive for controlled substances, all of which Ragsdale admitted to the Court were true.

The case was investigated by the traffic and criminal investigations divisions of the Beaumont Police Department, was prosecuted by Assistant Criminal District Attorney Luke Nichols, and the sentence handed down by the Honorable Judge Raquel West of the 252nd District Court.

Beaumont

Port Neches man’s probation revoked, sentenced to 13 years following fatal crash

Beaumont

Warrants issued for PA driver in crash that killed officer; local restaurant under investigation

Groves

Port Neches-Groves ISD prepares for next week’s opening – “People are ready to be back.”

Beaumont

Corrections Officer Dudley Champ remembered for faith, dedication

College/Pro Sports

NJCAA rules push all LSCPA games to spring

High School Sports

Memorial’s Coreyanna Gorrer earns Prairie View scholarship

Local

Dr. Robin Perez, former superintendent of Nederland ISD, passes away

Local

Ford Park up for sale; sealed bids for the property due this month

Beaumont

Governor talks downward trend in daily COVID-19 cases while speaking in Jefferson County

Local

Health officials announce 3 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday in Nederland, Port Arthur

Local

Administrator: Senior Rehab staff, residents not in danger of COVID-19 during state probe

Local

Children 12 & 9 jump from Jeep stolen in Nederland

Groves

Mid-County Porch Fairies lift spirits with gift baskets

Local

Groves woman helping “suicidal” man attacked & robbed, police say

Local

Census 2020 calls to begin soon in Port Arthur push for completion

Local

Nederland arrests & police blotter: Aug. 3-9

Local

Texas Forest Trail Region photo contest highlights Port Arthur

Beaumont

Car wash crash leaves man dead

Local

Neches FCU sponsors meals for community leaders

Local

Coast Guard assists disabled vessel near Sabine Pass

Beaumont

Corrections officer dies from COVID-19; Sheriff Stephens lauds Champ’s “dedication”

Local

2 Port Arthur deaths linked to COVID-19 reported Monday

Local

Nederland ISD outlines free & reduced-price meals program

Local

Restaurants, bars & breweries scramble to reinvent themselves to get around Gov. Greg Abbott’s bar shutdown