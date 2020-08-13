Anna Barbara Roy “Barbara Ann”

Anna Barbara Roy, 76, of Port Arthur, TX passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Senior Rehabilitation Nursing Center.

A lifelong resident of Port Arthur, she was a 1961 honor graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School.

She attended Texas Southern University and Lamar University.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jesse C. Roy.

Barbara Ann is survived by four children, Patrick Barnes, Robert Barnes, Jr., Tracey McZeal (Thomas) and Tiffany Collins (DeMarcus); her siblings, Peter Ford, Helen Joseph, Alma Brown, Lawrence Augustine, Sr. and Linda Blake; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be Friday, August 14, 2020 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will be 2 p.m.

Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Live Oak Cemetery.