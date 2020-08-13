expand
Ad Spot

August 14, 2020

Anna Barbara Roy “Barbara Ann”

Anna Barbara Roy “Barbara Ann”

By PA News

Published 4:36 pm Thursday, August 13, 2020

Anna Barbara Roy, 76, of Port Arthur, TX passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Senior Rehabilitation Nursing Center.

A lifelong resident of Port Arthur, she was a 1961 honor graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School.

She attended Texas Southern University and Lamar University.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jesse C. Roy.

Barbara Ann is survived by four children, Patrick Barnes, Robert Barnes, Jr., Tracey McZeal (Thomas) and Tiffany Collins (DeMarcus); her siblings, Peter Ford, Helen Joseph, Alma Brown, Lawrence Augustine, Sr. and Linda Blake; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be Friday, August 14, 2020 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will be 2 p.m.
Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Live Oak Cemetery.

Local

TPC outlines demolition process, increased noise

Local

Port Neches sets budget proposal, hearing for tax rate

BREAKING NEWS

SCAM ALERT: Caller claims to be Entergy representative, demanding payment

Local

PAISD breaks down student rules for virtual etiquette, which include mask wearing

High School Sports

Nederland football determined; say new turf means no more mud bowl excuses

Beaumont

What’s next for Lamar football, fall sports after Southland Conference postpones league contests

Groves

BRIGHT FUTURES — PNG senior Ryan Abate sets out to get better each day

Local

Nederland finalizing details for COVID-19 drive-thru testing; prepping budget for vote

Groves

PNGISD lease agreement with Neches FCU details leadership’s eventual move

Beaumont

Winemakers protest during governor’s visit, lobby for hurting businesses to reopen

Groves

PHOTOS — Port Neches-Groves High preps for safety, health

Local

St. Catherine of Siena details students return to school Monday

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 5-11

College/Pro Sports

Wade Phillips remembers late UH coach Bill Yeoman as ‘forward-thinking’

Beaumont

Port Neches man’s probation revoked, sentenced to 13 years following fatal crash

Beaumont

Warrants issued for PA driver in crash that killed officer; local restaurant under investigation

Groves

Port Neches-Groves ISD prepares for next week’s opening – “People are ready to be back.”

Beaumont

Corrections Officer Dudley Champ remembered for faith, dedication

College/Pro Sports

NJCAA rules push all LSCPA games to spring

High School Sports

Memorial’s Coreyanna Gorrer earns Prairie View scholarship

Local

Dr. Robin Perez, former superintendent of Nederland ISD, passes away

Local

Ford Park up for sale; sealed bids for the property due this month

Beaumont

Governor talks downward trend in daily COVID-19 cases while speaking in Jefferson County

Local

Health officials announce 3 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday in Nederland, Port Arthur