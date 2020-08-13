Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 5-11

Groves Police made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Aug. 5 to Aug. 11

Aug. 5

A report for fraudulent use or possession of information was completed in the 5000 block of Lawndale.

Aug. 6

Marcus Dorsey, 30, was arrested for warrants in the 4000 block of Main.

Amber Freeman, 36, was arrested for assault offensive touch in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.

A report for possession of drug paraphernalia was completed in the 5300 block of 39th Street.

Aug. 7

An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Aug. 8

Charles Campbell, 30, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Vannessa Buentello, 36, was arrested for public intoxication on the corner of Terrell and Graves.

Gavyn Duvall, 20 was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3300 block of Taft.

An assault was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.

A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 3200 block of Charles.

Aug. 9

Rigoberto Pineda, 24, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open container in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.

John Singletary, 19, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4700 block of Lincoln.

Aug. 10

A theft was reported in the 6000 block of Smith.

A theft was reported in the 3100 block of Elm.

A theft was reported in the 4200 block of Main.

A criminal trespass Warning was issued in the 2900 block of Azalea.

Aug. 11