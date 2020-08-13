expand
August 13, 2020

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 5-11

By PA News

Published 12:14 am Thursday, August 13, 2020

Groves Police made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Aug. 5 to Aug. 11

Aug. 5

  • A report for fraudulent use or possession of information was completed in the 5000 block of Lawndale.

Aug. 6

  • Marcus Dorsey, 30, was arrested for warrants in the 4000 block of Main.
  • Amber Freeman, 36, was arrested for assault offensive touch in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A report for possession of drug paraphernalia was completed in the 5300 block of 39th Street.

Aug. 7

  • An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Aug. 8

  • Charles Campbell, 30, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • Vannessa Buentello, 36, was arrested for public intoxication on the corner of Terrell and Graves.
  • Gavyn Duvall, 20 was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3300 block of Taft.
  • An assault was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 3200 block of Charles.

Aug. 9

  • Rigoberto Pineda, 24, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open container in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.
  • John Singletary, 19, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4700 block of Lincoln.

Aug. 10

  • A theft was reported in the 6000 block of Smith.
  • A theft was reported in the 3100 block of Elm.
  • A theft was reported in the 4200 block of Main.
  • A criminal trespass Warning was issued in the 2900 block of Azalea.

Aug. 11

  • Armando Morales Espinosa, 31, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Edrik Harrison, 32, was arrested for warrants in the 2100 block of Wignall.
  • Ron Ivory, 34, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Michael Abbott, 35, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3900 block of 39th Street.
  • Ruben Teran Granados, 56, was arrested for warrants in the 3900 block of Pure Atlantic Road.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 3900 block of Canal.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 5100 block of 33rd.

