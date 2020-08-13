SCAM ALERT: Caller claims to be Entergy representative, demanding payment

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous calls from citizens in reference to a phone scam.

The caller falsely represents themselves as Entergy employees.

They are telling citizens their electricity bill is due immediately and if they don’t make arrangements to pay the bill, they will be disconnected.

They are telling people who pay by check or a monthly automated payment that they have not received their payment.

This is a SCAM. If you have questions about your Entergy bill, contact Entergy directly.

The number that shows up on caller ID is Entergy’s actual number. The message that they leave you is to call another phone number to pay your bill.

If a call sounds suspicious, hang-up and call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to speak directly with an Entergy customer service representative.