expand
Ad Spot

August 14, 2020

Police released this picture of a suspect in a Friday Beaumont burglary.

1 arrested, 1 sought in Beaumont brisket robbery

By PA News

Published 5:01 pm Friday, August 14, 2020

Courvilles Catering, 1700 Rose lane at Highway 90 in Beaumont, was burglarized around 5:20 a.m. Friday.

The surveillance video captured the images of 2 men tearing into the cash register and stealing other items from the restaurant to include 5 briskets.

Once the video was reviewed, deputies and officers from several agencies recognized the white male in the video as 51-year-old Tomas Moraida.

Tomas Moraida

Detectives worked with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office and were able to obtain a burglary warrant for Moraida’s arrest.

Warrant Officers arrested Moraida in Beaumont at 2:05 p.m. Friday in the Avenues neighborhood (Forsythe and Avenue E).

The white Ford sedan that he was driving was seized and towed.

The investigation continues.

The Sheriff’s Office said everyone is curious, asking ‘has the brisket been recovered?’ No, it has not.

“We are still searching for the identity of the black male accomplice involved in this burglary,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

If you have information about this burglary, contact Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477), log onto 833TIPS.com or download the P3 app. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

Beaumont

1 arrested, 1 sought in Beaumont brisket robbery

Local

Health officials report Friday COVID-19 deaths in PA, Nederland

Local

PA teen taken into custody; authorities update fatal crash investigation

Local

Free COVID-19 testing next week in Nederland. Get the details.

Local

TPC outlines demolition process, increased noise

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Local brewery shows community news still (always) matters

Local

Port Neches sets budget proposal, hearing for tax rate

Groves

SCAM ALERT: Caller claims to be Entergy representative, demanding payment

Local

PAISD breaks down student rules for virtual etiquette, which include mask wearing recommendation

High School Sports

Nederland football determined; say new turf means no more mud bowl excuses

Beaumont

What’s next for Lamar football, fall sports after Southland Conference postpones league contests

Groves

BRIGHT FUTURES — PNG senior Ryan Abate sets out to get better each day

Local

Nederland finalizing details for COVID-19 drive-thru testing; prepping budget for vote

Groves

PNGISD lease agreement with Neches FCU details leadership’s eventual move

Beaumont

Winemakers protest during governor’s visit, lobby for hurting businesses to reopen

Groves

PHOTOS — Port Neches-Groves High preps for safety, health

Local

St. Catherine of Siena details students return to school Monday

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 5-11

College/Pro Sports

Wade Phillips remembers late UH coach Bill Yeoman as ‘forward-thinking’

Beaumont

Port Neches man’s probation revoked, sentenced to 13 years following fatal crash

Beaumont

Warrants issued for PA driver in crash that killed officer; local restaurant under investigation

Groves

Port Neches-Groves ISD prepares for next week’s opening – “People are ready to be back.”

Beaumont

Corrections Officer Dudley Champ remembered for faith, dedication

College/Pro Sports

NJCAA rules push all LSCPA games to spring