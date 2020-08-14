expand
August 14, 2020

Alice Joyce Braimer

By PA News

Published 8:51 pm Friday, August 14, 2020

The homegoing service for Alice Joyce Braimer will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral home, 2500 Procter Street, Port Arthur, Texas 77640.

Mrs. Braimer, a devoted Catholic and mother with a generous, giving spirit, died Wednesday. August 5th, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas after a lengthy illness.

She was 74 years old.

Mrs. Braimer was born to Mrs. Mary Broussard and Mr. Mose Batiste on October 22, 1945 in Port Arthur, Texas.

She was a longtime Human Resources professional and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

She is survived by her devoted son, Tremain (Melissa) of San Antonio; ex-husband, Steven Braimer; sisters, Karol Nicks-Suber (Ivey) and
Deborah Nicks-Lewis (Wilbert); nieces, Deborah Batiste, Brandy Voorhies-McBeth and Imani Suber; nephews, John Batiste, Fredrick Voorhies, Donald Nicks, Orenthal Lewis, Ahmad Lewis, Ivey Suber III; and a host of cousins, grand-nieces and grand-nephews and beloved friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother Mary Nicks, father, Mose Batiste, stepfather, Paul Nicks and sister, Linda Batiste Voorhies.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to: The American Stroke Association.

