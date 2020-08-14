Burton “Black” McGlory, 68, entered into eternal rest Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, Texas.

A native a lifelong resident of Port Arthur, Burton was born October 28, 1951 to the union of Julius and Hazel McGlory.

He was the twin brother of Bernice “Bunny” Harmon.

Burton was a 1970 graduate of Lincoln High School.

He was well known for his sense of humor and liked by all he came in contact with.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel with visitation from 11 a.m. until service time.

Survivors include his twin sister, Bernice “Bunny” Harmon; Barbara Blackmon, Houston, TX, Beatrice Moore, Oakland, CA, Carolyn Rodgers

and Sharon “Kato” Clark of Port Arthur, TX; one brother, Craig A. Guidry of Port Arthur, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and close friends.