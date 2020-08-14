expand
August 14, 2020

Chester Lee Williams Jr.

Chester Lee Williams Jr.

By PA News

Published 8:57 pm Friday, August 14, 2020

Chester transitioned from his earthly home to his heavenly home on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

Chester accepted Christ as his Savior at an early age.

He attended Church of the Lord Jesus Christ of the Apostolic Faith in Port Arthur, Texas.

Chester graduated from Charles Drew High School where he was a member of the Class of 1966.

He retired from Beaumont Independent School District.

Chester was a fun-loving person and loved celebrating special occasions with family and friends.

He had a passion for fishing and baking sweet treats for his family.

He loved his family, and always had a big smile on his face.

Visitation will be Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc. with graveside service at 3:00 p.m. at Live Oak Cemetery in Port Arthur, Texas.

Funeral Service entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

